Metro-East News
Schnucks is reducing hours in Illinois grocery stores. Here’s why.
Schnucks told customers on Monday that its metro-east stores will all close at 9 p.m. each day beginning Monday, Oct. 4.
This will be a one-hour reduction from the current 10 p.m. closing time.
The company cited “the challenging labor market” as one of the reasons for the reduction in hours.
The metro-east stores are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All deli, meat and seafood department service counters will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Schnucks said nine stores in Missouri will remain open until 10 p.m.
Here are the branches that will stay open until 10 p.m.: Arsenal, Cross Keys, Dorsett, Hampton Village, Ladue Crossing, Lindell, Loughborough, Richmond Center and South City.
Along with stores in the metro-east, the new hours will take effect in Schnucks stores throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
Schnucks also announced that it will give performance and retention bonuses of up to $600 to employees in January for the fourth time since the pandemic began in March 2020.
“Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our teammates have remained committed to our customers and our communities,” said Ted Schnuck, executive vice president of Schnucks stores in a news release.
Schnucks has 111 stores and 13,000 employees, according to the company.
Other retail stores and restaurants in the metro-east and across the country also have had to deal with reduced hours and longer service lines because of the labor shortage.
