Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash in Madison County

A 61-year-old Moro man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:29 a.m. on Illinois Route 4, near Fruit Road, Marine Township. The two other people involved were Jakob Clark, 19, of Alhambra, and Rachel Brown, 37, of Aurora.

According to Illinois State Police, Clark was driving a silver 2001 Honda Civic southbound on Illinois 4, near Fruit Road. The 61-year-old man was headed northbound in the same area on a black 2004 Yamaha motorcycle.

Brown’s black 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee had just made a right turn from Fruit Road onto Illinois 4 when Clark attempted to pass her in the northbound lane, state police reported.

Clark then left roadway, over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle. He was sideways in the northbound lane when the man on the motorcyclist hit the driver’s side rear door of the Civic. Brown was then struck by Clark and the motorcyclist, ISP said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Clark was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Brown refused medical attention, according to Illinois State Police.

Illinois 4 was shut down for approximately two hours due to the crash. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.