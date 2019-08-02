Prosecutors consider whether to file charge against Memorial Hospital patient

A 9 mm caliber Sig Sauer handgun and ammunition at Curt Smith Outdoors in downtown Belleville. BND file photo

Belleville police investigated a report of a patient with a gun at Memorial Hospital and have turned the case over to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police investigators are waiting to hear from prosecutors to see whether a charge will be filed against the patient, Belleville Police Lt. Todd Keilbach said. The patient has not been identified and details of what happened have not been released.

Keilbach said the department expects to give additional information if a charge is filed.

Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Anne Thomure said Thursday that a gun was seized from a Memorial Hospital patient but no one was injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Hospital staff and security responded immediately and appropriately, and the weapon was secured without harm to patients, staff or visitors,” Thomure said in a statement.

The hospital did not say how or where the firearm was discovered on Thursday, or what type of weapon it was.