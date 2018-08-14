U of I Extension news includes training program, field day and lawn care information

Master Gardener online training program

The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program will offer fall online training sessions. The sessions cost $350 and include a copy of the Illinois Master Gardener manual. The training covers topics such as soils, flowers, trees, turf, vegetables, and more. Registration is due by Aug. 31. For more information, contact Sarah Ruth, ruth1@illinois.edu or 618-939-3434.

2018 Pumpkin Field Day

The annual Pumpkin Field Day hosted by the University of Illinois Extension will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Ewing Demonstration Center, 16132 N. Ewing Road, Ewing. Registration opens at 9 a.m., program starts at 10 a.m. U of I Extension specialists and educators will discuss pumpkin-related topics including variety selection, disease and weed management, marketing, and overall crop management. The event will feature a small trade show with vendors from the crop protection and seed industry. The field day is free to the public and lunch will be provided. Registration required by Aug. 31. Register online at go.illinois.edu/pumpkinday2018 or by calling 618-687-1727.

‘LawnTalk’ with Richard Hentschel

University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Richard Hentschel shares information about lawn care and issues on the Extension’s website, LawnTalk at extension.illinois.edu/lawntalk/index.cfm. For example, lawns in Illinois can be reseeded in the spring and fall; however, fall is the preferred time. Hentschel says it gives the grass seed longer and more favorable weather conditions for establishment.

“Just like our growing season, the window is shorter in northern Illinois than in Southern Illinois,” Hentschel said in a press release. “Best timetable for northern Illinois is mid-August through the first week in September. Southern Illinois has a much longer window available, extending through the whole month of September.”

According to Hentschel, watering significantly affects germination. He says all grass seed requires a moist uniform seedbed for best conditions. He recommends frequent light watering over a soaking that leaves puddles.