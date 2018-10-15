Rainy, cold weather not a problem at annual Art in the Park

Plunging temperatures and patches of rain didn’t deter crowds from attending Highland’s annual Art in the Park this weekend.

“The weather may have kept some people at home that usually would have come out, but it was a successful show,” said Art in the Park Chair Lynette Schuepbach. “We still had a lot of people walking out with packages.”

Schuepbach said while the weather was less than perfect, the event still went off without a hitch. She said artists and attendees alike seemed excited at the event.

A cold, rainy night marked the start of this year’s Art in the Park in Highland Friday, Oct. 12, as vendors showed their wares under tents at a preview party.

This year marked Highland’s 15th Art in the Park. Each year, the event features original works in a wide range of art mediums; including paintings, clay, glass, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, wood, sculpture, photography, jewelry, graphics/printmaking and other mixed media.

A youth art exhibit was a new addition this year and featured work from students from school districts around the area. A “Just For Kids” art gallery for children up to the 18 years old to purchase artwork donated by exhibiting artists for $5. In addition, young people could create their own art projects in the “Kids Kreation” area.

Schuepbach also lauded the new Unity project, a square where attendees wrapped yarn around different posts that represent different things about themselves. The yarn was then lifted, creating a community built design.

She added that the council is currently looking for a permanent home for the Unity project to stay, somewhere in the city.

Another addition to this year’s Art in the Park was a city-wide, self-guided tour of artwork commissioned and donated by the Highland Arts Council, the Highland Garden Club, the Highland Community School, grants from the Highland Area Community Foundations, the Highland Chamber of Commerce and specific individuals.