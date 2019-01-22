Highland News Leader

Areas in Highland to be without water for 8 hours, then put under boil order

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 22, 2019 03:39 PM

Highland’s Water Department will be shutting the water off for several customers over an eight hour period Wednesday, Jan. 23, immediately followed by a boil order for 24-48 hours.

Service will be halted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while a city water main at Beach and Broadway streets is replaced. The replacement is part of a citywide project to replace aging infrastructure.

Customers on Deal, Cedar and Beech streets will be affected, as well as the following locations:

  • 301, 304, 305, 311, 319 and 322 West Monroe Street

  • 113, 116, 119, 121, 2018, 213, 2016, 220, 302, 303, 305, 306, 310, 312 and 315 Broadway

  • 12365 and 12377 Highland Road

  • 1123 New Trenton Road

After service is restored a boil order will be issued to those locations. Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for 5 minutes before use.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

