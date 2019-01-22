Areas in Highland to be without water for 8 hours, then put under boil order

Highland’s Water Department will be shutting the water off for several customers over an eight hour period Wednesday, Jan. 23, immediately followed by a boil order for 24-48 hours.

Service will be halted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while a city water main at Beach and Broadway streets is replaced. The replacement is part of a citywide project to replace aging infrastructure.

Customers on Deal, Cedar and Beech streets will be affected, as well as the following locations:

301, 304, 305, 311, 319 and 322 West Monroe Street

113, 116, 119, 121, 2018, 213, 2016, 220, 302, 303, 305, 306, 310, 312 and 315 Broadway

12365 and 12377 Highland Road

1123 New Trenton Road

After service is restored a boil order will be issued to those locations. Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for 5 minutes before use.