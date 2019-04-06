Visitation, funeral arrangements announced for Swansea firefighter killed Thursday

Swansea firefighters escort body of fellow firefighter killed in accident Brett Korves, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash in St. Louis County. His fellow firefighters, friends, and family attended a procession ending at the Swansea Fire Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brett Korves, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash in St. Louis County. His fellow firefighters, friends, and family attended a procession ending at the Swansea Fire Department.

Arrangements for Swansea Firefighter Brett Korves, 30, have been announced.

Korves, a 10-year veteran of the department, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in St. Louis County. The accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. at the intersection of Page Avenue and North Warson Road.

A visitation for Korves will be Tuesday, April 9, from 4-8 p.m. at the Kurrus Funeral Home at 1772 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.

Brett Korves, 30, of St. Jacob, Illinois, a 10-year veteran of the Swansea Fire Department, was killed in a car crash Thursday in St. Louis County.

Korves’ funeral will be Wednesday, April 10 at 11 a.m. An additional visitation will be held at 11 a.m. His funeral service will also be at Kurrus Funeral Home.

A procession will follow the funeral services and will begin at Frank Scott Parkway and travel to Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.