Tammy Riechmann winner of Highland Garden Club October 2020 Yard of the Month award

The Highland Garden Club’s last Yard of the Month winner for 2020 (October) is Tammy Riechmann of 75B Auburn Court.

Riechmann’s small yard surrounding her duplex is well manicured and is filled with lots of fall color and interesting yard décor. This yard is packed with personality everywhere.

The sidewalk to Riechmann’s front door is lined with plants, pumpkins, and yard art. As people begin walking up the path, a large terra cotta pot holds annuals and a metal pumpkin sculpture and is surrounded by more pumpkins and gourds on the ground.

Next community members will see her bright yellow bicycle with a pumpkin and fall foliage in the basket, as it is placed among a beautiful green groundcover, more annuals, and pumpkins.

Passers by cannot help but smile when they see the large concrete face sculpture with big grin, a gift from her mother. Riechmann said her mother would give her interesting pieces for her yard every year for her birthday, and since her mother’s passing, her daughter has started to carry on the tradition. Just behind the face sculpture is a container filled to the brim with white fall mums.

More containers, statues and plants lead people to Riechmann’s front door where vintage chairs hold plants, pumpkins and fall foliage. The bright colors of the mums and pumpkins indicate fall has arrived at Riechmann’s home.

A note from Barbara Stallard

I would like to thank Tammy and the past recipients of the Yard of the Month program for 2020 for inviting us into their yards and sharing their beautiful landscapes, love of gardening and stories with us this year. These homeowners and landscapes have been a bright spot in an especially difficult year with the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you also to the sponsors of the Yard of the Month program, the city of Highland, Highland Chamber of Commerce, and the Highland Garden Club. I’m looking forward to seeing more of Highland’s beautiful yards in 2021 — Barbara Stallard, co-chair of the Yard of the Month Program, Highland Garden Club.