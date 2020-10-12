Highland City Council approves interim police chief at latest meeting

Highland will temporarily have a new police chief, as current Police Chief Chris Conrad will be acting as interim city manager this winter.

Charles Becherer of Highland will serve as interim police chief for a maximum of 275 days, after the city council voted to approve his contract.

City Manager Mark Latham announced in July he intended to retire this fall, and the council decided to appoint Conrad as interim city manager while they conduct a search for the new city manager. Latham had served as city manager since 2005.

Becherer has served in law enforcement since 1985, working with the New Baden Police Department before moving to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. He served there for 28 years, retiring in 2018.

In his time at the sheriff’s department, Becherer served as a D.A.R.E. officer, critical incident response team member and as investigator and sergeant, as well as serving on the Major Case Squad. He lives just outside the Highland city limits and has put two children through Highland High School, according to Conrad.

“He is very familiar with the Highland community and their expectations for their police officers,” Conrad said.

The council approved a contract Oct. 5 appointing Becherer to take Conrad’s place until Conrad returns, or a suitable replacement is appointed. He will officially begin Nov. 1, but will be shadowing Conrad throughout October for a smooth transition, Conrad said.

Becherer will be paid $10,000 per month, and if his services are no longer required prior to the end of the contract, he will be paid a pro-rated amount for any month not completed.

Conrad has served as Highland’ police chief since 2018. He previously served in the Army Corps of Engineers before becoming a police officer. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Louis University, and earned a law degree from SLU in 2014.