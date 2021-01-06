Highland cross country star will continue career at Heartland Community College

Eason Rosen went from wanting to attend a four-year college and not running to wanting to continue his cross country career at a two-year junior college.

For Rosen, a senior and the Highland High School boys cross country team’s captain, running cross country at a junior college won out as he announced Dec. 7 via Twitter he had verbally committed to Heartland Community College in Normal.

It was the right choice at the right time for Rosen and he is definitely glad he made the decision.

“I’m very relieved (to have it done),” Rosen said. “A lot of my friends are still deciding and I’ve made my choice and I’m glad I get to keep going with my running career for at least the next couple of years.”

Rosen had spent the 2020 fall semester after he finished his senior season with HHS comparing his options to Kaskaskia College, which had offered him a scholarship with Heartland.

Kaskaskia had a strong interest in Rosen, but visits to Heartland last October and November turned the tide.

“Kaskaskia actually offered me more money to run there, but going to Heartland was a better choice for me because I like the fact that they are in a college town like Normal and that you have more of that college experience,” Rosen said.

Another plus that steered Rosen to Heartland was the fact the Hawks cross country program just finished its first season of competition and performed very well under coach Ty Wolf.

The Hawks harriers finished third in the NJCAA National Tournament and won two regionals championships.

Highland coach Doug Bradley said he feels Rosen heads into a great situation at Heartland.

“Their coach has had some great runners show up in the first year and I think that’s a great environment for him,” Bradley said.

Rosen said, based on his times during his final season at HHS, he is expected to start next season running in meets somewhere between the No. 4 and No. 6 slot in the Hawks 12-man roster.

Looking to the future, academic plans

Rosen also is looking forward to bonding with his new teammates and fitting in well this fall.

“I’ve gone up and visited the current freshmen that are going to be sophomores next year and I think we’re going to have a pretty cohesive team,“ Rosen said. “The guys up there are very friendly and they’ve been through a lot and it seems like they have a really cohesive group. I’m looking forward to hanging out with the team next year.”

Academically, Rosen is planning on majoring in business prep at Heartland. And, depending on how much he improves in cross country, Rosen may look to run at four-year college in two years.

Rosen will sign his national letter of intent to compete and study at Heartland some time this spring.