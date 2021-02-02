HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland receives accreditation from CAP

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital laboratory in Highland based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

The facility’s Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Cornelius was recently advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. St. Joseph’s Hospital laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“This accreditation is a demonstration of our dedication to delivering the highest quality and safety standards for the patients who need St. Joseph’s laboratory services,” said Cornelius.

St. Joseph’s President and CEO John Ludwig shared, “I couldn’t be prouder of our laboratory colleagues for this national achievement, accomplished at a time when their services have been in especially high demand during this pandemic. They continue to elevate their services despite additional demands while always providing highly accurate results in an efficient and timely manner.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit the hospital’s website at stjosephshighland.org.