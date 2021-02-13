LaPorta, Taylor lead Highland past Mater Dei in girls basketball opener

A sluggish start that saw the Highland Lady Bulldogs fall behind 11-0 early did not sit well with seniors Bella LaPorta and Kirsten Taylor on Friday night at Breese Mater Dei.

After a lackluster first half which left Highland down by five points, LaPorta and Taylor got the Lady Bulldogs going in the second stanza scoring 22 points and 13 points, respectively, to lead Highland to a 59-51 win in the season opener for both teams.

It was a welcome return to the court for LaPorta and the Lady Bulldogs, who had not seen live game action in almost an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It felt amazing (being back out here),” LaPorta said. “We loved being on the court and being able to play together.”

LaPorta’s senior leadership helped the Lady Bulldogs settle down early after the 11-0 deficit. She pumped in six points to key a big run that put HHS up 17-16 with 5:42 left in the second quarter.

In the second half, Highland used its defense and rebounding to wipe out a 32-27 halftime deficit thanks to a 14-5 run.

“I think we were just able to calm down, and first game jitters is always how it goes,” Taylor said. “I just thought we were able to calm down and come back and get the W.”

Meanwhile, LaPorta imposed her will on the boards, finishing with 17 rebounds.

“I think she was a pretty big reason why we were able to make that comeback in the second half,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “She kind of had a calming effect on the floor for the girls and she had a big night and that’s a big reason we ended up in the right side of that one.”

A conventional three-point play by Liv Wilke pushed the Lady Bulldogs ahead to stay at 46-42 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

The Knights pulled as close as two points at 46-44 with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter.

HHS stopped that run quickly thanks to a Taylor 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Later, two LaPorta free throws pushed the Lady Bulldogs lead to 55-48 with 1:01 left.

All in all, Highland was simply glad to be playing a real game.

“I think the girls are just relieved,” Hamilton said. “I’m relieved and I can’t imagine being in their shoes having all that uncertainty and then finally getting the OK to play. They don’t get to have a postseason, but they get to play a little bit which is great.”

Mater Dei coach weighs in on outcome

Longtime Mater Dei coach Dave Kohnen was pleased with his team’s start but said he felt poor ball control and fouls hamstrung the Knights.

“The turnovers hurt and we fouled too much,” Kohnen said. “I told the kids at halftime they had three field goals and the rest were all free throws and you can’t keep doing that and stay alive.”

Senior Sally Albers paced Mater Dei with 18 points and freshman Avery Trame scored 10 points.