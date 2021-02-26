Highland girls show well in busy week against Mississippi Valley Conference opponents

A 14-point loss to Civic Memorial on Feb. 18 stopped the Highland girls basketball team’s drive for an undefeated season but it hasn’t stopped them from getting on another winning roll.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Lady Bulldogs put the bite down on Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo as host Highland overwhelmed its guests 54-35.

Behind a couple early buckets from Bella LaPorta, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-0 lead before adding another 16 second quarter points to build a 35-13 halftime advantage.

Highland started strong as its pressure defense and inside-outside scoring from LaPorta and guards Liv Wilke and Abby Huelsmann forced Waterloo to play several different defenses which had limited success at best.

“I felt like the first three quarters especially that we did a great job of pressuring the ball and kind of speeding them up and making them a little uncomfortable, and that just leads to easier transition baskets,” Hamilton said. “I felt like overall we did a good job in the backcourt as far as taking care of the ball and getting good shots.”

Highland (5-1) continued to stretch the lead in the third quarter as a LaPorta basket and a Krista Rittenhouse 3-pointer pushed the margin to 50-17. LaPorta was unstoppable along the baseline as she poured in 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. She credited guards Huelsmann, Wilke and Kirsten Taylor with helping her get easy shots near the rim.

“The guards always do a great job of getting me and Taylor Kesner the ball, so as long as they keep doing that, I think we’ll be alright,” LaPorta said.

LaPorta was one of three double figure scorers for the Lady Bulldogs as Huelsmann and Wilke each added 10 points for another balanced scoring effort.

“Having three kids that are in double figures, I would like to have that every night because then the other team can’t key on one or two players,” Hamilton said. “It’s nice because we have four or five kids I feel that could step up and get you double figures any night.”

Hamilton emptied the bench for the start of the fourth quarter thanks to a running clock triggered by a 30-point HHS lead late in the third quarter.

LaPorta said losing to Civic Memorial motivated the Lady Bulldogs, who since have won three straight.

“After the CM game, it kind of set a fire in us, so we’ve just been working really hard and we’re ready to play them again,” LaPorta said. “I think just our mentality (changed). We came in really confident in our skills, and played really well.”

Norah Gum led Waterloo (2-4) with 10 points.

Highland handles Mascoutah

Following the frustrating 41-27 home loss to Civic Memorial, the Lady Bulldogs regrouped in resounding fashion.

Up 10 points after one quarter, Highland exploded for 23 second quarter points en route to an easy 61-23 win at Mascoutah on Monday, Feb. 22.

Highland’s pressure defense suffocated the Indians early, holding them to just 11 first half points.

“We played well on the defensive end and got some turnovers early that led to some fast break points,” Hamilton said. “Every player got minutes, so that’s always great to have.”

Highland was led by three double figure scorers on the night. LaPorta scored a game-high 16 points followed by Taylor with 13 points and Kesner with 10. Grace Wilke scored 9 points.

Highland topples Jerseyville

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Highland kept the good week going, posting a 56-37 MVC road win against Jerseyville.

HHS (4-1) came out red-hot from the jump, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and racing to a commanding 33-18 lead at halftime.

“Our defensive pressure forced some turnovers in the full court and got some layups for us,” Hamilton said. “We did a nice job of rebounding and getting putbacks. The biggest key for us was not having silly turnovers to take away our offensive possessions.”

The Lady Bulldogs smothering press defense and transition offense continued to roll in the second half as they led by as many as 20 points.

LaPorta had a big night with 22 points, while Grace Wilke scored 12 points andRittenhouse added 9 points.

Tessa Crawford led Jerseyville (6-2) with 12 points.