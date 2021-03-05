Highland High School varsity cheerleaders enjoying outstanding season

The Illinois Cheer Coaches Association provided virtual competitions for athletes to compete this year during the abbreviated 2020-2021 cheer season.

And the Highland High School varsity cheerleaders have not disappointed.

For starters, they captured first place in the ICCA Highland Regional Cheer Competition held Feb. 21. HHS followed that up with another first place performance competing in the ICCA Pinkneyville Invitational competition Feb. 28.

Overall, these skilled athletes brought the energy and excellent synchronization they are known for to put them at the top in points each competition.

Additionally, on March 1, ICCA named its Scholar Athletes for the season and students from Highland High School made the list again. Seniors Karlie Hooton, Emma Ruffini, and Tanille Thompson earned the Scholar Athlete distinction.

The team will compete again at IHSA Sectional on Saturday, March 6.

The team is comprised of coach Angie Fears and assistant coach Tess Henke; freshmen Ava Allen, Lexie Fears, Adrianna Kennedy, Chloe McTeer, Kara Shaw and Sophia Thomas; sophomores Kyleigh Buchen, Morgan Friesner, Riley Mansholt, Avery Miles, Carolyn Parsons and Tallie Powell; juniors Morgan Flesch, Rea Fowler, Mya Iberg and Kady Shaw; and seniors Hooton, Ruffini and Thompson.