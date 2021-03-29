Metro East Humane Society renovating Highland facility, soft opening set for April 24

Metro East Humane Society has publicly launched its capital campaign to raise funds to fully renovate its Highland facility and expand the medical suite at its Edwardsville facility. MEHS has raised $54,725 and is now looking to the community to help reach the rest of the $175,000 total fundraising goal.

“MEHS is so excited to finally be opening our second facility in Highland,” said Anne Schmidt, executive director of the Metro East Humane Society. “We’re incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished in our 34-year history, but we know there’s so much more to be done. After a full year of delays due to COVID-19, we’re ready to open the doors to our MEHS Highland facility and help more animals in the St. Louis metro-east.”

June Blaine and John Duft of Highland kickstarted the campaign with their $25,000 donation. Purina also donated $10,000 to the campaign to help MEHS “expands its pawprint” throughout the metro-east region.

“John & I have adopted several of our beloved dogs from the Highland shelter. We hope our gift to MEHS will help both the animals and community of Highland. We encourage others to join us in supporting the MEHS campaign.” said June Blaine.

“The Metro East Humane Society is a longstanding partner that shares in our belief that people and pets are better together,” said Kim Beardslee, director of community affairs at Purina. “We’re excited to provide this $10,000 grant in support of their life-saving work with the pets in the metro-east. We know that this campaign will enable MEHS to expand their services and find more loving homes for pets in need.”

The campaign consists of two major focus areas:

Fully renovating the MEHS Highland facility to make it a fully functioning shelter and adoption center.

Expanding the medical suite in the MEHS Edwardsville facility to allow MEHS to provide low-cost vet care to more animals throughout the region.

The Highland facility’s soft opening is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 510 W. Monroe St. in Highland. There will be tours of the facility as well as available animals for adoption. Masks will be required to attend.

To learn more about the capital campaign and for specific gift levels, please visit: www.mehs.org/capital-campaign. Donations are accepted online, in gifts of cash, gifts of stocks, Qualified Charitable Distributions, recurring gifts, matching gifts and planned giving.

For more information about the capital campaign, please contact Amanda Kernan, MEHS development manager, at 618-792-8137.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 34-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 193 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.