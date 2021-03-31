Highland Mayor Joe Michaelis passes away at the age of 70

Mayor Joe Michaelis died on March 24, only a few weeks before the end of his 16-year tenure as mayor of Highland.

Michaelis, 70, had decided not to run for a fifth term in the months leading up to the April election. He cited the stress of managing the pandemic and its impact on the city as one of the reasons for his decision. calling it the biggest challenge of his time as mayor.

Born in 1951, Michaelis grew up in the foster care system after he and his brother were removed from their parents’ custody by police after neglect and abuse. He shared his life story with the Highland News-Leader in 2020, explaining that he was “blessed with two angels” when he was placed with foster parents in his adolescent years. Then he passed along their values of respect for yourself and others and setting healthy boundaries in his time as high school sports coach for 23 years.

Michaelis was a long-time civil servant, working as a police officer for 30 years and coaching at Highland High School prior to running for office. A graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, he was a lifelong Highland resident and served with the Highland Police Department from 1974 to his retirement in 2005.

Ten years later, while serving as mayor, Michaelis suffered a bad fall down the basement stairs and was initially diagnosed as a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the neck down with fractures in multiple places along his spine.

He endured a six-hour spin surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which was chronicled by the hospital’s website. His determination was noted by his doctors. When a doctor told him it would be years before he would walk again, Michaelis replied that his goal would be to walk into his next appointment.

A few weeks after his release from the hospital, his wife Ethel died. But his determination didn’t waver, learning to walk again through extensive physical therapy.

On April 20, 2015, three months after his injury, Michaelis walked into the city council meeting to return to his work as mayor.

Michaelis intended to remain in public service after stepping down, though he wasn’t sure what role he might pursue. However, interim city manager Chris Conrad confirmed Michaelis passed away at his residence March 24.

Funeral arrangement private, interim mayor

The city had not issued an official announcement of Michaelis’ death at his own request, Conrad said. While Michaelis meant a great deal to the community, he said, they are honoring his wishes that “everything be private.” All funeral arrangements likewise will be private.

Conrad said the most likely next step is for the city council to appoint an interim mayor to take charge until the election.

Kevin Hemann, 64, is the sole candidate for mayor on the April ballot, and so Conrad said it’s likely the council will nominate Hemann to fill the remainder of Michaelis’ term through April, and then would start his own term at the first meeting in May.