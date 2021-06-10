Highland softball team knocks off unbeaten Marion, advances in IHSA postseason

The Highland softball team is moving on in the IHSA Class 3A postseason.

On Wednesday, June 9, the Lady Bulldogs started fast and never let previously unbeaten Marion get close as HHS rolled to a 5-1 sectional semifinal win at Marion High School in a game delayed a day by inclement weather.

Highland (21-1) moves on to face Mississippi Valley Conference foe Waterloo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in a sectional championship matchup. The winner advances to the supersectional round Monday, June 14. Marion finished the season at 20-1.

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning before the Lady Bulldogs broke through in the top of the second thanks to Maddie Trauernicht’s big bat.

Sam Miener led off with a double, then Maggie Grohmann walked and Trauernicht followed with a massive three-run homer to put Highland in front 3-0.

“She squared one up, and she’s been hitting the ball hard. It was good to see her go deep for her first home run of the season,” said Highland coach Glen Nicholls, whose team’s only loss came May 29 at Collinsville, 5-4. “To save it for the postseason is pretty awesome, and it wasn’t a cheap one either; it was a bomb way over the centerfield fence.”

Highland went scoreless the next three innings, but its defense and the shutdown pitching of senior ace Miener kept the Lady Wildcats in check.

HHS turned a double play and also flashed leather on a few other plays behind Miener.

“They (Marion) squared some balls up, and we caught some line drives, and we doubled a kid off first base for a really key double play. I think that was a big-time momentum killer as well,” Nicholls said.

The Lady Bulldogs effectively put the game away in the top of the sixth as Sydney Parkerson singled home a run, and, later in the frame, Miener scored on a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-1.

Miener, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, had her shutout bid broken in the bottom of the sixth as Karris Rhine smacked a solo home run.

“Marion was not 20-0 for no reason,” Nicholls said. “That team can play. They have a lot of good players on that team and they’re going to be a force over the next few years. There’s no doubt.”

Miener went the distance to pick up her 21st win of the season and 18th complete game. She allowed just four hits while striking out seven.