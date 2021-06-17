State champs! Highland softball team secures first crown in program history

Highland sophomore third baseman Maddie Trauernicht has had her share of clutch swings during the 2021 season but none was bigger the one she had Thursday afternoon in Peoria.

Trauernicht came through for the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the seventh inning with a one-out sacrifice fly to drive home the winning run as Highland clinched its first state championship in program history with a 1-0 walk off win over Lemont High School at Louisville Slugger Softball Complex.

The game featured a classic pitchers battle between Highland star Sam Miener and Lemont standout Sage Mardjetko as both hurlers were sharp from the start.

Miener struck out five and walked none while giving up only three hits on the afternoon as she got the complete-game victory and finished her senior season at 24-0 in the circle. Mardjetko was strong as well with her pitching, striking out11 and walking none.

Neither team was able to push a run across until the seventh inning.

Miener doubled to lead of the bottom of the seventh and Alicia Pitkin came in as a courtesy runner for her. Then with one out and Pitkin at third. Traurnicht delivered with a sacrifice fly and Pitkin came home to score and send the Lady Bulldogs and their fans into delirium.

Lemont, which ended the season at 27-5, committed two errors.

Miener, had the only two hits for Highland, going 2-for-3 with a double.