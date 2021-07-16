Highland legion shifts gears from regular season to starting Fifth Division Tournament

After going through 15-game regular-season schedule impacted by the COVID-delayed 2021 high school season and rainouts, the Highland Post 439 Senior Legion baseball team will now turn its attention to the postseason.

Highland (11-4), which is seeded third in the Fifth Division Tournament, will begin the legion playoffs Tuesday, July 20, with a 7 p.m. home game at Glik Park against Alton Post 126.

Post 439 manager Trent Carriger is optimistic heading into the postseason.

“I think we’re in a really good spot (right now),” Carriger said. “All of the kids on the team have a little bit of confidence under their belt and we have Alton straight out of the gate which is a tough draw.

“Districts are different this year. With the first game, you play someone close to you that’s local, and we drew Alton. They’re one of the better teams in this tournament so we’ll see how these guys come out and battle through a little adversity.

“There’s no breaks. We have to step on the gas until we have a trophy in our hands at the end of the week.”

Highland and fourth-seeded Alton are hardly strangers as the two teams played each other four times this summer.

“We’ve had a good back and forth battle with them all year long, and it’s good competition. It will be interesting to see how competitive we can be in an environment where every game matters,” Carriger said.

In the last meeting between the clubs July 11 in Highland, Post 439 rallied for a 4-3, walk-off victory on John Walker’s RBI double.

After facing Alton on Tuesday, July 20, Highland will face either Carmi or Grayville in the second game of the tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Glik Park.

Then on Thursday, July 22; Friday, July 23; Saturday, July 24; and Sunday, July 25, Post 439 will play games at sites to be determined by wins and losses in the tournament.

Highland is guaranteed to have the first two games of the tournament at home based on their its seeding in the bracket.

Other teams in the Fifth Division field include Trenton, Centralia, Carbondale, Steeleville, Carrier Mills, Harrisburg, Carmi, and Grayville.

How Highland’s pitching, offense stacks up

Pitching will be a major key for Highland, with Post 439 turning to Brayden Ramsey, Clayton Mallard, Christian Kassay, Garrett Hodous, Michael Feldt to anchor the starting rotation.

“I’ve got five guys that can throw the lights out of the ball, and top to bottom they’ve been impressive all year long,” Carriger said. “So, we’re excited to see what they do when they’re actually playing for something more than just a win.”

Grant Cox, Josh Prusa, and Chad Barker will handle bullpen duties.

“When you play six games in five days it’s going to come down to who has the best guy on the fourth day,” Carriger said. “It’s who can stretch out their pitching enough and sneak one out using a guy that was a relief pitcher as a starter.”

At the plate, Barker, Cox, Alex Head, Mallard, Ramsey, Walker, and Hudson Wiegman are primed to get on base and drive in runs.