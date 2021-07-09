Highland legion baseball team captures Trenton Tournament championship

Four days after dropping the championship game of the Alton Firecracker Tournament, the Highland Post 439 legion baseball team responded with a big-time hitting display.

Highland erupted for six runs in the first three innings and then five more runs in two innings to dispatch Trenton Post 778 10-1 in five innings to win the championship game of the Trenton Tournament at Trenton City Park on Thursday, July 8.

The game was halted in the fifth inning due to an 8-run lead mercy rule, which kicked in after three innings in a short game.

“These guys really wanted to come back after that loss against Alton (July 4). It was a tough loss for them, and I think it lit a fire underneath them. They came out and they made a statement tonight and I think they got the job done,” said Highland skipper Trent Carriger.

Highland took the lead 1-0 in the top of the first on a Grant Cox RBI-single after Josh Prusa led off and reached on an error.

Trenton answered with a run in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the third, Highland’s big hit attack went to work. Prusa singled in one run to start the rally. Alex Head then blasted a two-run triple followed by an RBI-triple from Cox. A run-scoring single from Hudson Wiegman capped the five-run outburst and staked Post 439 to a 5-1 cushion.

“The third inning was really where we got our offense going,” Carriger said.

That surge allowed Highland starter Christian Kassay to relax and go after the Trenton hitters. Kassay was stout on the mound as he gave up just two hits and struck out three in picking up the five-inning complete game win.

“After that (the first inning), Christian Kassay just shuts them down,” Carriger said.

Highland finished off the evening with a five-run explosion in the top of the fifth. Wiegman keyed the rally with a two-run single and Post 439 took a nine-run lead into the bottom of the fifth.

Post 439 banged out 13 hits on the night. Cox went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Head, Walker, and Wiegman all went 2-for-3 at the plate.

“Our offense was up and running and we were hitting the ball all over the place,” Carriger said.

Post 439 (9-4) returns home to host Centralia in a 7 p.m. league game Friday, July 9, at Glik Park in Highland and will finish out the weekend with league matchup at noon Sunday, July 11, at home against Alton Post 126.