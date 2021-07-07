Firkus family donates bench to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in memory of parents

A special ceremony was held recently at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland to honor two people who were dedicated colleagues and volunteers at the hospital.

The family of Raymond and Dolores Firkus donated a bench to the hospital in loving memory of their parents. Together, Raymond and Dolores worked or volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital for a combined 90-plus years. The bench serves as a reminder of the devoted colleagues and serves as an inspiration for lifelong service.

Raymond Firkus began working at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland as an x-ray technician in 1949 and was eventually promoted to department supervisor at St. Joseph’s. He retired in 2000, after serving more than 50 years. He continued to volunteer at the hospital until his death in 2002.

Early on in Raymond’s career, Dolores originally offered her support to the hospital’s ministry by transporting the Hospital Sisters (who couldn’t drive) to Springfield for various appointments, shopping and visits to the Motherhouse, with her young daughter Marikay at her side.

As one of the first volunteers, she officially began volunteering at St. Joseph’s in 1968. In 1980, she began working as a pharmacy technician at the hospital where she worked for 17 years. In 1997 she retired at age 70, although her service to the hospital was far from over. She immediately began volunteering at the hospital and served as a messenger, lay associate and was an auxiliary member. When she could no longer drive, she would take the St. Joseph’s Hospital Friends Van so she could continue to volunteer. Dolores passed away in 2020.

The Firkus’ surviving children — Jim Firkus, Greg Firkus, and Marikay Firkus (son Larry Firkus passed away in 1996) — were present at the ceremony and shared why they wanted to honor their parents in this way.

“Our parents were really great role models of service, and we appreciate all of the support the hospital has given us,” said Marikay. “St. Joseph’s Hospital intertwines with our lives growing up so much. With them being involved for over 90 years combined, it becomes a part of you.”

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital President and CEO shared with the Firkus family at the ceremony, “We are so thankful for your parents’ service to the hospital, and we are grateful for your entire family’s generosity. They will be remembered for many years to come for all they did at St. Joseph’s.”

Location of bench at hospital

The bench in the Firkus’ memory is located in the hall that connects the hospital to the medical office building. It was placed between plants that Dolores watered and cared for as a volunteer. It also serves as a resting spot for those who may need a short break walking the long hall.

“It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to work with such a devoted family of St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in order to help fulfil the Firkus’ wishes,” shared Emily Wilson, major gifts officer. “We greatly appreciate the Firkus Family’s generosity, and we will continue to share their story to inspire others to lifelong service in our community.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation or volunteer opportunities can visit stjosephshighland.org.