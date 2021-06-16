Highland News Leader

HSHS Illinois hospitals in Highland, Breese & Greenville update visitor guidelines

For The News Leader

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Breese and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in the region and a transition to Phase 5 in the state of Illinois.

The CDC still requires masks be worn in all health care settings at all times, and visitors should also expect to be screened upon entry.

Effective Wednesday, June 16, visitors will now be permitted as follows:

Emergency department

Inpatient units

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient):

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments

No visitors allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.

Approved visitors/support persons must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Support persons who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will not be allowed to visit:

Family members and loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information and may call the hospital’s main number to check on their loved ones. Virtual video visits with a loved one are also an option.

