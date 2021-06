HSHS Illinois hospitals in Highland, Breese & Greenville update visitor guidelines

Visitor restrictions put in place at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Breese and HSHS Holy Family Hospital Greenville have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in the region and a transition to Phase 5 in the state of Illinois.

The CDC still requires masks be worn in all health care settings at all times, and visitors should also expect to be screened upon entry.

Effective Wednesday, June 16, visitors will now be permitted as follows:

Emergency department

Adult patient: Two visitors who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Two visitors who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit. Pediatric patient: Two parents and/or guardians who must stay in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient units

Adult inpatients: Two visitors during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two visitors during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pediatrics inpatients: Two parents or guardians allowed.

Two parents or guardians allowed. Women and infants center (St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese only): Up to two support persons who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay.

Up to two support persons who must stay the same for the duration of the hospital stay. End-of-life patients: Two visitors at a time.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient):

Two visitors in the patient’s room for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

Two visitors may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments

Up to two support persons.

No visitors allowed for patients under investigation for possible COVID-19 diagnosis and those confirmed positive for COVID-19.

These guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of our communities.

Approved visitors/support persons must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Support persons who have any of the following symptoms or are not feeling well will not be allowed to visit:

Fever or chills.

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Loss of sense of taste or smell.

Exposure to a known COVID-19 person in the past 14 days.

If the support person had COVID-19 he/she may not come to the hospital until 14 days after onset of symptoms or positive COVID-19 test AND at least 24 hours fever free with improvement in symptoms.

Family members and loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information and may call the hospital’s main number to check on their loved ones. Virtual video visits with a loved one are also an option.