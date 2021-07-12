Madison County Fair requested $9,800 in funds from Highland. City council approves less

The Madison County Fair is going forward with slightly less funding from the city of Highland than they requested.

The fair association had requested tourism funds from Highland in the amount of $9,800, an amount that gave Councilwoman Peggy Bellm pause as previous years have been about $3,500.

Bellm said she was concerned giving the full amount to the fair might leave them short of funds for other requests later in the year.

But Councilman John Hipskind said he had “no problem” giving the fair the full $9,800.

“That’s what the fund is for,” he said.

That money comes from the hotel-motel tax fund, which can only be used for events that generate tourism and attract nonresident visitors to Highland.

“This is the largest (event) in Highland from an attendance perspective, not only with local individuals and families, but this is a huge draw from people outside of the Highland community who come to compete in our livestock shows along with the grandstand events that we host every night,” the application read.

Livestock families stay in Highland for several days and see a lot of the town throughout the week of the fair, it read.

The six-day fair is estimated to draw about 50,000 people, according to its application. Scheduled events include a tractor pull, stock car races, demolition derbies, rodeo, carnival rides and vendors, as well as the livestock show and live entertainment.

The funding is intended for advertising, helping the event to rebuild from being canceled during the pandemic, including the “fair book” that is distributed throughout town. Private businesses are contributing another $6,000 toward the $13,000 advertising budget.

Bellm proposed reducing the amount to $7,500, which was approved in a 3-1 vote with Hipskind voting no and Councilman Rick Frey abstaining. The final vote permitting the funding was unanimous, with Frey again abstaining.

The Madison County Fair will take place Tuesday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at the fairgrounds and Lindendale Park.