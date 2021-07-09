12th annual Celebrity Pie Auction for Highland Relay for Life set for July 23

The Oldies but Goodies Highland Relay for Life team is excited to host their 12th annual Celebrity Pie Auction on Friday, July 23 — after taking last year off due to the pandemic.

Pies will be baked by various Highland celebrities and auctioned off during the “Paint the Town Purple” PBJ Festival Friday, July 23, on the Square downtown beginning at 12:15 pm. Virgil Straeter will serve as auctioneer. All proceeds will benefit Highland’s Relay for Life.

To date Highland celebrities who have consented to bake a pie for this year’s auction are Mayor Kevin Hemann, City Manager Chris Conrad, Chief of Police Charles Becherer, Jay Boulanger of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Howard Held of Scheffel-Boyle, John Keeven of Bradford National Bank, Kurt Vonder Haar of Woodcrest Small Engine & Saw Repair, Matt Embry of Mosaic Church, Angela Imming of City of Highland, and Ryan Goodwin of Scott Credit Union. And, there could be more.

New to the group this year are Hemann, Keeven, Vonder Haar, Embry, Becherer, and Goodwin. The remaining bakers are long time participants and back by popular demand.

Don’t miss this chance to purchase a delicious pie baked by one of Highland’s finest while supporting the fight against cancer at the same time.

Purple ribbons going up in support of Relay for Life

Members of the Highland Relay for Life committee are selling purple ribbons to be placed in the windows of businesses and homes throughout Highland to promote the upcoming Relay for Life which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 24.

Various sizes of the purple ribbon are available: Large (34” high), $12; medium (20” high), $7; Small (9 1/2” high), $4; and mini (4 1/2” high), $2.

For any business that not been contacted and would like to purchase a purple ribbon for display in support of Relay for Life, please call Keith Henss at 618-578-1656 or Joy Krouper at 618-977-8380.

Ribbons will be put up by members of the committee July 22-31 and removed the week following Relay — Saturday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 2. All proceeds from the purple ribbon sales will benefit the American Cancer Society and Highland’s Relay for Life.