Highland superintendent not anticipating big changes in light of revised COVID guidance

Highland school officials had just completed their plan for returning to school when recommendations for pandemic safety changed.

District 5 Superintendent Mike Sutton said they’ve since amended the plan considering the new recommendations, but some things will stay the same.

“The revised guidance will have little impact on our planning so far, but many conversations will occur in the days ahead,” Sutton said. “Quarantines remain one of our major concerns moving forward.”

One of the things that can significantly reduce the need for quarantines is masking, Sutton said.

“This will likely be a conversation moving forward,” he said.

Sutton sent an open letter to staff and parents following the new guidelines offered by the federal Centers for Disease Control, which were endorsed by the Illinois Department of Public Health. In the letter, Sutton said he has also collaborated with the Madison County Health Department, other school superintendents, legal counsel, district nurses, employee labor unions and the school board.

Specifically, the CDC’s revised guidelines recommended masking for everyone in school, including vaccinated individuals. This has been a controversial suggestion, as many Highland parents have advocated the schools keep masking voluntary even if the state requires it.

Sutton wrote the district will take a “layered mitigation approach” which allows flexibility and will be adjusted based on local statistics.

“If it appears the absence of voluntary masks create an overwhelming number of COVID cases, we will adjust the expectations to ensure all students and staff can come to school daily and feel safe,” Sutton wrote.

Key points of the plan include:

Staff and students will not be required to be vaccinated in order to attend or work in in-person learning environments.

Masks are highly recommended but will not be required on school property. School buses will be the exception: All students and drivers on public transportation are required to properly wear a mask.

Vaccinated staff and students will not need to be quarantined even if they were in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID.

Students who are exhibiting COVID symptoms will be asked to stay home. Quarantine lengths will be determined by guidance from IDPH.

The district will not ask for proof of vaccination unless there has been a COVID exposure. In that case, individuals will be considered unvaccinated unless documentation is provided.

All students will be offered five-day in-person learning. Social distancing of 3 feet will be observed as much as possible. It may not be practical in a classroom, so whenever possible students will be seated in small family pods to reduce close contacts.

Hand sanitizer will be provided in most classrooms and entryways, and hand washing will be encouraged and emphasized throughout the year. Classrooms will be sanitized throughout the day and appropriate cleaning agents will be available in all classrooms.

The district will host a free vaccination clinic from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the main office at 400 Broadway, offering first and second dose Pfizer vaccines. Another clinic will be scheduled three weeks later.

Sutton said despite the precautionary measures, the staff is “very excited” about the start of the new school year.

“Although the uncertainties of COVID are not yet behind us, we know we are better equipped to keep our students in-person for full days of school as the 2021-22 school year begins,” he wrote. “We need everyone’s help, support and patience to keep our students safe and focused on learning.”