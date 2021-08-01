Long-lost friends reunite during bingo game at Highland Health Care Center

Imagine the surprise of long-lost friends Rosemary Crowell and Cynthia Ley when they sat next to each other during a bingo game at Highland Health Care Center.

The pair, both at the center coincidentally for short-term rehab for broken ankles, had an emotional reunion after losing touch more than 20 years ago.

Crowell and Ley had previously worked together as waitresses at J.J.’s Corner in Collinsville. The two were fast — and dear — friends. During their surprise reunion at Highland, the women reminisced about shared treasured memories, including how they used to try to outdo each other during the holidays.

“Rosie sparkled more than the Christmas tree,” said Ley, with a smile.

“I couldn’t believe it!” said Crowell. “I was just so happy to see Cynthia. She’s very special and a great storyteller. She reminded me of our time at J.J.’s, the people we knew and the parties, too.”

Known for its genuine hometown care, Highland provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term skilled nursing care, memory care, and respite care in a welcoming environment.

“It’s inspirational to have been part of the reunion of these two special women,” said Highland’s Andrew Lane, executive director of the 128-bed skilled nursing facility.

After the bingo game, the friends spent more time catching up while at Highland and traded contact information before Ley was discharged. Crowell, who now lives in nearby Caseyville with her family, looks forward to keeping in touch.

