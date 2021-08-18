Highland spikers primed for a strong run in fall 2021 season under first-year coach

Highland’s volleyball team will have some new faces this fall as the likes of Taylor Kesner, Bella LaPorta, Olivia Wilke, and Ann Marie Beckemeyer have graduated.

However, the Lady Bulldogs still have high expectations for the 2021 campaign.

Seniors Morgan Langendorf, Reese Bolen, Addie Rode, Kate Becker, and Lilli Evans are back, and new Highland coach Natalie Ott will build this year’s club around that group.

“That’s our core group of seniors right there,” Ott said. “My juniors and other seniors have stepped up as well.”

Along the front line, the Lady Bulldogs will have Bolen running the middle hitter spot and junior Elena Schrof running an outside hitter position along with Langendorf.

Rode will run the offense at the setter’s spot.

“She ran the 5-1 (offense last year), and she’ll be running the show again this year,” Ott said. “She’s smart, she’s talented, and she can run a heck of an offense for us.”

Becker, a libero, is slated to be the backbone of the Lady Bulldogs serve-receive defense as the defensive specialist. Evans will handle the right side position.

All in all, being back in the gym this fall with few restrictions has been a welcome change for HHS after not having volleyball last fall due to the pandemic and then playing a COVID-shortened schedule in the spring with no postseason.

For players like Bolen and Langendorf, the turnaround from spring to fall was not a major inconvenience, but it was different.

“It was a little bit different because it seems like we had just gone through the few weeks and then we got right back into it. But I think it made us a little less rusty than usual, and we all felt (more) comfortable with the game,” Langendorf said.

Langendorf said they also have been getting used to Ott and her coaching style.

“I guess the biggest thing (there) is getting to know the new rules and how everything works, and how everything works is just a little bit different,” Langendorf said.

Due to the recent COVID-19 mask mandate issued by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the players have to wear masks during practices and games, something neither Bolen or Langendorf are thrilled about.

“You do what you have to do to play. It’s (also) harder to hear each other, and whenever you talk, you have to talk like 10 times louder or yell,” she said.

Chemistry an asset, big goals for team

Overall, practices have been productive so far, and the club chemistry is strong.

“We’ve been a week into practice already, and they all get along so well with each other. They want the best for each other, and they are truly friends on and off the court. I think that helps a ton,” Ott said.

Highland went 14-1 in the spring and captured the Mississippi Valley Conference championship. This edition of the Lady Bulldogs has its sight set on similar success and more this fall.

“We want to make it past regionals for sure,” Bolen said.

Added Langendorf, “Since we didn’t have a postseason last year, we want to show up and win this year and obviously win conference.”