Will Highland get a new community-owned pool? Here are results of a resident survey

City leaders in Highland are exploring their options for replacing the 40-year-old community pool, but exactly what will replace it — and where — has been an area of debate.

The city conducted a resident survey about the pool and the community’s wishes for it. Among the highlights:

The majority of respondents use the pool for recreational swimming, though 12-23% participate in competitive swimming, lessons and fitness.

The open water space is the most popular, though the climbing wall, diving board and wading pool also have fans.

The most problematic area of the pool facility is the bath house. Nearly 60% cited it as their least favorite part.

Highest priorities for a new pool facility include a deep water area, toddler pool and splash pad, better locker room and bathhouse, community aquatic programs for all ages, and shaded lounging and seating.

Other items on the wish list for residents included a zero-depth entry, water slide, lazy river, hot tub and other options.

Program requests include swim lessons by a wide margin, but there is also significant interest in a youth swim team, water aerobics and walking.

Approximately 80% felt season pass prices ranging from $50 to $130 were reasonable.

More than 76% believed the new pool should be built in an alternative location, rather than constructed on the existing property. Opinions were divided on where that location should be, with 45% in favor of near St. Joseph’s Hospital; 38% adjacent to indoor pool at Korte Recreation Center; and 33% near parking areas for Korte.

Pool pitfalls, season passes

Parks and Recreation director Mark Rosen noted, while the department has managed to keep the deteriorating pool open, the concerns discovered nearly two years ago by FGM Architects continue. Disability access is a problem, the wading pool is currently not operational, the restrooms and bathhouse are in poor shape, and there are other issues with the deck and the pool itself.

The pool was last renovated in 1980 to its current footprint, but it is still not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The bathhouse is original to the 1964 construction, and drainage is a problem throughout the facility.

That said, approximately 2,132 season passes were sold as of Aug. 11 with 4,383 paid daily users, Rosen reported to the council last week. He presented a preliminary concept plan for an ideal pool facility, including handicapped parking, a modern locker room and concessions deck, an eight-lane lap pool and separate leisure pool separated by lawn space, and room for future expansion to include a splash pad and slide.

Some council members concerned with cost

The estimated cost of the concept proposal was estimated at approximately $5 million, which caused concern among some council members.

“I can’t justify a $5 million expense for a project that only serves an important but limited segment of the community,” said Councilwoman Peggy Bellm. “I’m trying to keep an open mind, but I cannot support $5 million.”

Bellm suggested they try to scale the project down to $3.5 million, though she still felt that was a high price tag and would prefer to focus their resources on the existing rec center.

“I’m a big believer in we have to take care of what we’ve got,” she said.

Additional pool discussion

Mayor Kevin Hemann pointed out that however the project takes shape, it will be a year or more before it could get going. In the meantime, he said, they need to plan to keep the existing pool operational for at least one more summer.

Those efforts were lauded by City Manager Chris Conrad, who said the parks and rec staff’s ability to keep the aging facility running is “pretty impressive.”

City staff will be working to provide funding options and cost-saving plans for the project, Conrad said.

Residents comments

Among some of the anonymous comments on the survey were statements of support for a new facility. Some of the suggestions included scaling costs for income, ensuring sidewalk access, and concerns about accessibility via bike and foot: