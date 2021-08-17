Poettker Construction Company raises $37,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Poettker Construction, a multi-generation family-owned construction company, raised $37,000 in an annual golf classic for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

The golf classic was July 30 at Governor’s Run Golf Course in Carlyle.

“We are thankful for the overwhelming support from our employees, friends, business partners and sponsors who made this year’s event an extreme success,” said Kevin Poettker, director of business development and BBBSIL board member. “This tournament really shows our commitment to our community and provides us a great chance to give back. Poettker not only surpassed its sponsorship goal, but we also opened up new sponsorship opportunities this year.”

There were 35 golf teams that participated this year, which helped Poettker reach the record-setting donation. Proceeds will be used to support the BBBSIL mission of helping children recognize their potential and build better futures. Since 1980, the organization has helped thousands of youth face adversity and develop mentorship in Clinton, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.

“Congratulations to the teams and sponsors on a well-planned and executed tournament,” said Heather Freed, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. “We are thankful for our relationship with Poettker, and the donations help support our mission.”

To close the event, BBBS awarded Poettker Construction with a Big Defenders award for making a significant impact on Big Brothers Big Sisters mission to ignite, empower and defend the potential of children in our community. Since 2017, the Poettker Golf Classic has raised close to $175,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, providing hundreds of children the opportunity of mentorship.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, visit https://www.bbbsil.org/.