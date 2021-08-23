Annual Highland Street Art Festival scheduled for Sept. 18

Artists will again take to the streets Saturday, Sept. 18, for the 19th annual Street Art Festival at the Downtown Square in Highland. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional activities include a bags tournament, kids korner, and makers market sharing the talents of local artisans.

At 8 a.m. the artists will begin to transform the streets around the downtown Highland square into works of art.

Artists compete in four categories: Professional, amateur, college and high school. They have until 4 p.m. to complete their artwork, at which time the judges will begin the process of rating each piece of art.

Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. and given their cash prizes. The community is invited to come and watch as the artists transform the pavement into a temporary art gallery — with chalk.

The bags tournament is open to everyone. Registration is online at the Highland Chamber of Commerce website: www.highlandillinois.com/events. Teams of two can participate for $50. First bag in this double elimination tournament will be thrown at 2 p.m. The top three teams at the end of the tournament will win cash prizes. Cash prizes based on the number of entrants, so encourage friends to sign up.

Children up to age 12 can enjoy the Kreative Kids Korner, sponsored and hosted by the Highland Illinois Federation Business Women Club. Here, budding young artists can create chalk treasures on sidewalks around the square, or create special art projects such as a crazy bird, a plane, or a fire-breathing dragon. For a small donation, kids can enjoy the bounce house. There will also be a giant wooden puzzle, tic-tac-toe, and giant blocks to entertain the youngsters.

The Street Art Festival would not be possible without the support of dedicated sponsors, volunteers and artists. Please see their website — highlandillinois.com — or Facebook page for the current list.

For more information, contact the Highland Chamber of Commerce at 618-654-3721 or hillarie@highlandillinois.com. More information can also be found at www.highlandartscouncil.org or www.highlandillinois.com.