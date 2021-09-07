Highland Arts Council presents temporary art & more at Street Art Festival

During Street Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, the Highland Arts Council will revamp the Unity Project that started at a previous Street Art Festival.

This year, they will add walls to the project made by weaving “plarn.” Plarn is a continuous yarn made from plastic bags cut into strips. Weaving is a simple “over, under, over, under” process. Come join in the fun and add a contribution to the whole piece of art.

While looking at the other works of art, people can get their photo taken by the HAC Clown Car. It has a hat, a big red nose, eyes, and hippie flowers. The HAC will add the photos to their Facebook page as a supporter of the arts.

Save the date for Art in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, at Lindendale Park. The HAC will continue the Unity Project there. Other exciting events are Kids Kreation area, Art Gallery ... Just for Kids, live music, and food.

And don’t forget to check on the progress of the mural going up on the Weinheimer Community Center in Highland.