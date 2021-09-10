Artists telling their stories ahead of Art in the Park event in Highland

Everyone wants to tell the story of their lives, and artists are no exception.

The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a hometown atmosphere with its 17th annual Art in the Park event. At this free, two-day outdoor and indoor juried show, people will have time to meet artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork.

How were they inspired to create it? What does it take to create such a piece? Where was the individual when the inspiration hit? All this will happen during Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Lindendale Park in Highland.

Brady Kesner, photographic artist from Highland, might tell people this: “I was driving on highway 550 to a preplanned spot to photograph the Cimarron Range at sunset. However, this cluster of aspens caught my eye and was worth pulling off the road ... Once I hiked a few hundred yards from the road and climbed a small ridge, seven layers of beautiful Colorado landscape unfolded to create this deep look through the valley.”

“I am fascinated and sometimes obsessed with the process of visualizing a shape in my mind’s eye and working through the engineering, mechanical and fabrication steps to build a finished piece,” said David Bailey, jewelry artist from Alton. “It is always wonderful to behold a finished piece that came from the cosmos between my ears. “

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I have found my passion,” says Anna Repke, a fabric/fiber artist from Chillicothe, Illinois. “Creating with wool ignites all the senses, touch, smell, vibrant colors and the results are magical. When people realize what they are looking at is wool, and they can touch the piece of art that is just begging to be petted, they usually exclaim, gasp and sigh. That is my goal, to touch the very core of a person with the wonder and beauty of felted art.”

“My passion for art was the driving force that led me to further my education and pursue the field of Graphic Design and Illustration. My main focus is drawing St. Louis and other surrounding cities historical buildings, landmarks, and iconic sports. I focus on detail and capturing an old vintage look to my drawings,” added Joseph Bodus, an artist from St. Louis, who entered in the drawing/pastels category.

This family-friendly festival brings professional artwork to the community while providing music, food and fun for children and adults. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-in-the-park-attending/.