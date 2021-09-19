Highland Arts Council receives grant from National Endowment for the Arts

Renowned artist from St. Louis, Robert Fishbone, began painting a mural on the west wall of the Weinheimer Community Center on Sept. 2.

The primer creates a surface for a fantastic picture representing Highland’s past flowing through the future. The Weinheimer Community Center has been an integral part of the community, and this mural will continue the purpose of the Weinheimer, which was built to bring the community together.

The Weinheimer has done that since 1949 through the generosity of forward thinkers within the city. Now, the mural will bring the community together again to appreciate the arts.

Fishbone continued working on the design, created by Robert and his daughter Liza, during the Street Art Fest on Sept. 18 and it will be completed for Art in the Park on Oct. 9-10. Visit the artists at Lindendale Park in Highland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Then swing by the Weinheimer Community Center at the corner of Main and Pine Streets to enjoy the progress of the mural.

Art in the Park will feature artists in 11 categories. People will have opportunities to visit with each of them and find out more about their art and the process to create it. Kids can make their own art or take materials to finish the projects at home. Live music and delicious food will seal the deal. Bring the family. Enjoy the world-class art and hometown atmosphere.

The Highland Arts Council is honored by its relationship with the National Endowment for the Arts for this project and the excitement it creates for Art in the Park attendees.

All citizens, businesses and organizations from the community who see the value in creating beauty in Highland are encouraged to help raise the matching $10,000. People are encouraged to partner with the HAC by purchasing an engraved brick to be placed at the base of the mural.

To receive an order form, call 618-558-0054, email lynnette@highlandartscouncil.org or download it from the HAC website, www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org.