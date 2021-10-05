Highland boys gols finishes 6th in Class 2A Effingham Sectional, Emig makes state cut

Given the level of competition and the postseason stakes, the Highland boys golf team performed as well as they possibly could in a strong 12-team regional tournament.

Highland placed sixth with a score of 329 in the IHSA Class 2A Effingham Regional at Effingham Country Club on Monday, Oct. 4, in Effingham.

Tournament champ Mater Dei (293), second place Benton (296), and Althoff Catholic (315) all advanced to the Class 2A Tournament.

“320s have pretty much been our average most of the year, so under tough tournament conditions at the sectional, (having) the boys shoot their average, we’re pretty proud of that,” Highland coach Brent James said. “Mater Dei and Benton, we pretty much knew going in they were going to go one-two.

“Mater Dei, across the board, they are very strong and the sectional had a lot of good players and a lot of good teams ... so finishing right in the middle of the pack, I’m very happy with that.”

While the Bulldogs just missed the state cut by three spots as a team, they did not get totally shut out in the sectional.

Dominick Emig led the way for HHS as he qualified for this the Class 2A tournament Friday, Oct, 8, at Welbring Golf Club in Normal with a strong 76. That score was good for ninth place overall in the lowest 18th hole score division.

“Dominick was about the ninth position overall and that put him in the top 10 individuals that were not a part of the three teams. Out of those he was like maybe fourth, so he made it pretty clearly,” James said.

Emig struggled early in his round hitting the greens with his irons but ultimately his putting allowed him to advance to state,

“Ball striking is normally a strength for him, but he made up for it with putting and he hit tons of one-putts,” James said. “The course was in great shape and the greens were rolling true and he was putting them on the right lines and they were dropping.”

Emig finished his round in dominant fashion, knocking down five straight pars to close out his day.

“I think he knew he was kind of in the hunt and really dialed it in there to finish,” James said.

Bryce Knackstedt placed 31st with an 81 followed by Braden Schropf and Easton Belford tying for 56th with an 86 each. Mason Emig placed 75th with a 91 and Tanner Gilliam rounded out the HHS scoring tied for 87th with Triad’s Owen Twyman, shooting a 96.

Highland girls golf

Highland’s lone girls Class 1A sectional qualifier, Syndey Coziar, finished 29th with a score of 92 in the Class 1A Gibualt Sectional on Monday, Oct. 4, at The Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

She finished just four strokes short of qualifying for the Class 1A tournament in Bloomington.