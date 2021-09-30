Highland Area Community Foundation’s annual grant banquet set for Oct. 12

The Highland Area Community Foundation’s 25th +One annual Grants Banquet is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Busey Bank’s Highland Center again will sponsor the event, with grants totaling over $97,000 being awarded to support community projects.

HACF President Jeff Hebrank stated the foundation is pleased to have Busey Bank’s Highland Center as corporate sponsor of the grants banquet again this year.

Busey Bank’s Highland Center has been a strong supporter of the foundation for many years.

”We are proud to once again be a sponsor of this great event and honored to be associated with an organization that has spent nearly 26 years helping our community,” said Carol Porter, manager of Busey Bank’s Highland Center. “We have a long-standing tradition of helping out in the communities we serve and we value other great organizations like the Highland Area Community Foundation that do the same.”

According to Porter, “The staff at our Highland Center consists of mostly people who live in this community and they are proud to be a part of the community in which they work.”

The foundation has many reasons to celebrate at this year’s event. In addition to over $97,000 in grants being awarded, they will celebrate over $1 million given back to the community in grants the past 26 years. Additionally, Musicians of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will provide entertainment.

This year’s event will be held at the KC Hall in Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per person, $20 of which is tax deductible. Net proceeds from the event will be used to provide ongoing support for the Foundation.

For more information about banquet tickets and reservations, call the foundation office at 618-654-4727.