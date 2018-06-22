8-4 start for Highland American Legion has included back-to-back no-hitters

Trying to finish his what he started, Elliot Prott was one out from complete game victory over Alton Post 126 on Wednesday, but was in a bit of trouble.
Highland Post 439 was up 4-2, but Alton had runners on the corners when designated hitter Cullen McBride stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. McBride worked the count full before smacking a 3-2 delivery from Prott in the left-center field gap.
Alton’s Adam Stilts easily scored from third.
Jayce Maag, who had broken from first with the pitch, rounded third and headed for home with what looked like would be the tying run in his pocket.
But Highland outfielder Steven Diaz threw a strike to the cutoff man Colton Knebel, who fired home to catcher Jonathan Dickman. In a bang-bang play at the plate, Maag was called out, and Highland walked away with a 4-3 victory.
“You would have thought we won the World Series” said Highland Post 439 coach Harry Painter. “People were going nuts, just like when we had that perfect game (thrown by Dickman on June 8).”
The win pushed Highland’s record to 8-4 on the season. Alton fell to 9-7.
Highland jumped out to an early lead. Brock Troxell led off the game with a double. Diaz then followed with a double of his own to give Highland a 1-0 lead. With two outs in the inning, Prott then singled up the middle to chase home Diaz.
Alton got one run back in the second and added another in the sixth.
But Highland would tack on two more runs of its own in the sixth. Prott led off by reaching on an error by Maag at shorstop. Blake Wellen then doubled. Prott then scored on a sacrifice fly by Dickman. After advancing to third on a passed ball, Wellen would score on a single by Ross Spies.
Prott got the win for Highland, allowing three runs (two earned) in seven innings. He allowed seven hits and four walks. He struck out one.
The loss was the first of the season for Alton’s Wesley Laaker, who pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four runs (two earned). He walked only one and struck out seven.
Troxell went 3-for-4 at the plate (double and two singles) to lead Highland. Spies also had two hits, both singles, for Post 439.
Salem 10, Highland 8
Down by seven in the fifth, Highland made a furious comeback only to fall to Salem 10-8 on June 17.
“Blake Wellen hit a grand slam to put us back in it at 10-7, but we couldn’t come back,” Painter said.
Both teams got on the board with three runs each in the first. Troxell and Diaz both reached via single, and Prott walked. All three would score on wild pitches in the inning.
But while Highland’s offense fell silent in second, third and fourth, Salem kept scoring, adding single tallies in the second and third, two in the fourth, and three in the fifth to build at 10-3 lead.
Highland tried to mount a comeback in the fifth. Troxell reached after strike three got away from the catcher. With one out, Portt and Knebel both walked to load the bases for Wellen.
One a 1-2 pitch, Wellen deposited the ball over the left field fence for a grand slam.
Spies kept the offense going with a double to right-center and later scored on a double by Mike Riffel to cut the lead to 10-8, but that’s all the closer Highland would get.
Diaz was the only Post 439 player with multiple hits. He had a single and a double.
Luke Carlson took the loss for Highland, allowing seven earned runs in four innings.
Highland 9, Belleville 1
Highland coasted to a 9-1 victory over Belleville 9-1 on June 16.
Highland had 12 hits in the game. Troxell went 3-for-5, all singles, and scored twice. Diaz reached base three times (walk, single, double) and scored all three times; he also had an RBI. Prott had a hit in four at-bats, scored twice and had two RBI. Knebel also had a hit and two RBI. Wellen had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Spies had a double and an RBI.
Robert Sigman was the winning pitcher for Highland. He allowed just one run while scattering six hits over seven innings. He stuck out two and walked one.
Aviston 13, Highland 7
Aviston scored in all but one inning en route to dispatching Highland 13-7 on June 16.
Dusty Phelps took the loss for Post 439. He threw four innings, allowing eight hits and 11 runs.
Diaz, Knebel and Wellen each had two hits for Highland, including a double each. Diaz and Knebel also each had two RBI.
Highland 7, New Baden 1
With the game tied at one in the bottom of the fifth when Prott tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs for Highland, which went on to add four more in the inning for a 7-1 win over New Baden on June 15.
Dickman was the No. 1 part of the battery in this game. He earned the win, pitching a complete game and allowing only four hits and one run while striking out four and walking one.
Dickman, Diaz, Knebel, and Prott all had multiple-hit games for Highland.
Highland 10, Valmeyer 1
Highland pounded Valmeyer 10-1 on June 14.
Prott earned the win for Post 439. He allowed five hits and one run over six innings, while striking out nine.
Troxell had three hits and scored three times for Highland. Diaz had two hits and scored twice, and Prott was 2-for2 with a walk for Highland.
Edwardsville 2, Highland 0
Edwardsville scored the first run of the game on groundout in the second inning, and that’s all it would need, as Highland was shutout on five hits, all singles. Troxell had two of them for Highland in the game played on June 13.
Conner Pinsker pitched well for Highland, but was the tough-luck loser. He pitched a complete game, allowing only two earned runs on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out nine.
Highland 1, Lincoln 0
Pinsker had a bit better luck against Lincoln on June 9. He tossed a no-hitter in a rain-shortened game.
Pinsker earned the win in going five innings and striking out seven. He allowed only one baserunner, a walk to the second batter of the game.
Pinsker also scored the only run of the game. After reaching on a fielder’s choice in the fourth, he would score on a triple by Prott.
Highland 12, Lincoln 0
Pinsker’s was the second gem thrown by Highland pitching in as many days against Lincoln, though the first was just a little brighter.
In a game shortened this time due to the mercy rule, Dickman threw a perfect game against Lincoln.
In five innings, he never allowed a base runner – no walks, no hits, no errors. He struck out 11 along the way, including the final hitter of the game, but not before a little bit of drama. The Lincoln hitter ran the count full, before Dickman got him to wave at strike three. It was only the second time in the game a Lincoln batter had worked three balls in a count.
Highland collected 14 hits in the game.
Mattoon 8, Highland 1
Though Highland posted 11 hits, Post 439 could only manage one run against Mattoon on June 8.
Sigman took the loss for Highland. He gave up five runs on three hits over six innings, striking out five.
Dickman, Pinsker, Prott, and Wellen all had multiple hits for Highland.
Highland 10, New Athens 0
Two Highland pitchers combined to throw a shutout in a five-inning 10-0 win over New Athens on June 6. Prott got the victory for throwing the first four innings. He never allowed a hit. He struck out five. Garrett Marti finished the game, allowing one hit.
Dylan Knebel had three hits and an RBI for Highland.
Dickman also had three hits, as well as three runs drive in.
Highland 8, Belleville 4
Highland started the season right, as Post 439 earned a home victory at Glik Park 8-4 over visiting Belleville.
Highland got on the board in the first. With one out, Troxell singled, stole second, then scored on an error.
Highland scored two more in the second, then erupted for five in the fourth.
Belleville outhit Highland 8-7, but Post 439 took advantage of three costly Belleville errors.
Pinsker got the win for Post 439. He surrendered allowed just one run on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walking one.
Comments