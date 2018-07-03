Highland gets five well-pitched games but only three wins to show for them

Post 439 split two doubleheaders over the June 23-24 — one with Jerseyville and the other with Manchester, Missouri — before taking the better part of a week off due to what seemed like constant bad weather.
Highland was kept off the field since last weekend except of 4 1/3 innings against Valmeyer on June 25. The 0-0 game that had to be suspended in the fifth inning due to rain. It is scheduled to be resumed on Thursday at 5 p.m. The two posts will then play a full game, set to start at 6 p.m., at Glik Park.
Even the annual All-Star game was canceled because of rain. Highland was to have several representatives. In addition to coach Harry Painter, players selected as District 22 All-Stars were Conner Pinsker, Elliot Prott, Jonathan Dickman and Colten Knebel.
Post 439 finally returned to the diamond Monday, and the rest seemed to be good for the offense as Highland defeated Aviston 9-4 in a road match-up.
Highland 12, Jerseyville 0
Pinsker tossed a seven-inning shutout, allowing only four hits and walking no one in the first game of a twin bill with Jerseyville on June 23. He struck out six.
While Jerseyville struggled to figure out Pinsker, Highland had no such issues with Post 492 pitching. Highland banged out 18 hits to plate a dozen runs. Highland's offense was also aided by five Jerseyville errors.
Seven Highland batters had a multiple-hit game. Dylan Knebel was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Post 439. Dickman was 3-for-5 with with an RBI and two runs. Pinsker had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Colten Knebel also had two hits with a double, an RBI and scored three times. Garrett Marti was 2-for-5 with a triple, RBI, run and a walk. Steven Diaz had two singles in five at-bats and an RBI. Prott was 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run and a walk.
Dusty Phelps had a double in four at-bats, as well as a run, RBI and a walk for Highland. Post 439's other hit came from Blake Wellen.
Jerseyville 2, Highland 1
For all its scoring in the first game, Highland could find little offense on the back end of the doubleheader. Highland managed only six hits in the game, none for extra bases.
Highland scored first, in the fourth inning, but it would be Post 439's only run. Wellen led off with a walk and stole second. He moved the third on a single by Mike Riffel and scored when Jerseyville's pitcher made an error on a come-backer off the bat of Ryan Hacke.
Luke Carlson started the game on the mound for Highland and had nasty stuff. He threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on one hit while striking out 12 opposing batters. He did walk four. The only run he allowed was forced in on a bases-loaded free pass.
Marti threw an inning in relief and took the loss after giving up a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Highland 12, Manchester 2
The day after its doubleheader with Jerseyville, Highland hosted Manchester, Missouri for two games at Glik Park. The Sunday games had very similar outcomes to Saturday's.
"They were like mimics of each another," Painter said.
Highland blew out their visitors in the first game, then fell in a pitchers' duel in the second.
In the first game, just like the day before, Highland scored 12 runs. This time, Highland piled up 14 hits. Diaz was the top hitter for Post 439. He went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Also at the plate for Highland, Ross Spies had two doubles in three at-bats. He also walked once, was hit by a pitch, scored three times and knocked in run. Wellen was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run. Dickman had two singles in three at-bats, scored once and drove one run in.
Others contributing for Highland were Marti (double, two runs, RBI, three walks), Colten Knebel (double, two RBI, walk), Dylan Knebel (single), Phelps (single, run) and Hacke (single).
Robert Sigman got the win. He threw all six innings of the shortened game and gave up only two unearned runs. He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked no one.
Manchester 2, Highland 0
A strong pitching performance was again wasted as Highland could not generate any offense in the second game against Manchester.
Phelps tossed a one-hitter, but gave up two runs (one earned).
Manchester scored one in the fourth. The first man to bat reached second on a two-base error. He advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a sac fly.
Manchester's other run came in the sixth, with one out, Phelps hit Manchester's leadoff hitter. He later scored on the only base hit Phelps would give up on the day, a triple to the No. 3 hitter.
Phelps went the distance for Highland, needing only 78 pitches to get through all seven innings, but was hung with the loss. He struck out six.
"Dusty has been making great improvements this season," Painter said. "He's be going up and up and up."
Brock Troxell, Spies, Diaz, and Marti accounted for Post 439's four hits, all singles.
Highland 9, Aviston 4
A five-run third inning helped propel Highland to a victory at Aviston following the team's long hiatus.
Highland jumped on the board with a tally in the first. Pinsker singled, then stole second, and was chased home on a Colten Knebel base hit.
Highland had a huge third inning. Dickman led off with a single. Then Troxell walked. Dickman would tag up and advance to third on a fly out by Diaz to center. A pitch later, Troxell would take to second without a throw by the catcher.
A wild pitch allowed Dickman to score and Troxell to advance to third. A base hit by Pinsker plated Troxell.
Colten Knebel and Prott were each then hit by pitches to load the bases.
A Marti double scored Pinsker and Knebel. A sacrifice fly by Dylan Knebel to left field then pushed Prott across the plate.
Highland would tack on two more in the fifth. The inning started with back-to-back walks to Prott and Marti. After the runners advanced in scoring position on a couple of stolen bases and a passed ball, Dylan Knebel singled to knock both runners home.
Highland also tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Pinsker had three hits on the day, including a triple, to lead Post 439. He also scored twice and had an RBI.
Dylan Knebel had two hits for Highland, and he knocked in three runs.
Carlson started on the bump for Highland and threw the first three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Sigman finished the game out. In his four innings of work, he allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out four and walked one.
The win puts Highland's record at 11-6 on the season.
Comments