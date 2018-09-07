Our Town for Sept. 13, 2018

For many years, residents of the O’Fallon area often looked to Belleville as a source of local, commercially produced alcoholic beverages. Not everyone thought that was a good thing.

Here’s an interesting description of that city which appeared in 1847 in the Lebanon Journal published by Methodists at McKendree College:

“Belleville, our county seat, is a thrifty village, destined to be a city. It has already three thousand inhabitants, one half of whom are Germans. Main street is pleasant, and is lined with shops and stores that give a business-like aspect to the place. Its public square would be pretty but for the presence of an unsightly market and an indifferent looking court-house. Both should be removed to more retired places.

“It has several fine-looking churches, and the Methodists contemplate building one the present year. A beautiful banking house has been converted into a grocery! Two large flouring mills add to the wealth of the place, while two distilleries pour their streams of liquid death into the bosom of this and other communities.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Ah, the good old days.

75 years ago, Sept. 16, 1943.

Mrs. Barbara Buhl was advised Monday by Admiral W.F. Halsey of the U.S. Navy that her son, Pvt. Herbert Norman Buhl, of the U.S. Marine Corps, had been awarded the Purple Heart decoration for being wounded in action on New Georgia Islands in the South Pacific.

50 years ago, Sept 19, 1968.

Efforts to find a temporary location to spot a fire department pumper truck south of the railroad tracks until a new building can be erected will be made by the City Council. The decision was made at Tuesday night’s meeting after a report indicated there might be some delay in acquiring the property owned by the State of Illinois on Highway 50 across from the lumber yard. (The new fire station was eventually built in 1974.)