O’Fallon City Council addressing Rieder Road, Hampton Inn, food truck & more

An encroachment agreement for development at Rieder Road and modifications to allow for alcohol sales at a new downtown bistro are among the action items to be considered at the Nov. 2 O’Fallon City Council meeting.

Because the city needs to place a 10-inch diameter sewer main on Rieder Road, a resolution seeking a facility encroachment agreement with CSX Transportation will be considered. The cost is $9,050.

It’s necessary for the Rieder Road Lift Station Project to proceed because the opening of the new Interstate-64 interchange has increased the need for sewer service to this area. A study conducted by the city in 2015 identified that a lift station installed along Rieder Road about midway between I-64 and U.S. 50 could serve a future area of 1,500 acres. But a portion of this alignment is within the CSX railroad right-of-way and requires this agreement.

A new development downtown, the Boarding House Bistro, is planned for 212 E. State St. Crystal Johnson has requested both package liquor and pour liquor licenses for retail sales and onsite consumption, so amending a staff recommendation was necessary for the ordinance up for first reading.

The ancillary alcohol sales would include an outdoor seating area with alcohol consumption permitted. That would be one table on the front porch and two tables on the west side of the building.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The property needs to be rezoned from Community Business District to B-1 Planned Community Business District for planned use approval.

Hours of operation would be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday, with the possible exception of opening for holidays or coordination with downtown events.

More on Rieder Road and City Development

At the Oct. 19 council meeting, a special service agreement was established for Rieder Road regarding Tri-State’s essential infrastructure development. Water is there and the city is in the process of extending sewer lines, but the site still needs natural gas and road improvements.

The agreement is for $1.7 million and the funds must be submitted to Ameren in early 2021 so the gas main extension can be completed by next fall.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

In order to finance this development, the state requires a Special Service Agreement. The bonds issued will be for $1.7 million, which covers the gas line at $1,050,000 and the road improvements for $700,000. As with previous SSA agreements, the SSA bonds will be the liability of the service area property owners and not the city.

Hampton Inn update

In other council action Oct. 19, for the construction of the Hampton Inn at 430 Regency Park, the council approved the redevelopment agreement with Regency Park Investors.

That agreement allows for the developer to recoup the cost of constructing the Hampton Inn hotel with the additional 1% business district tax collected on the room rentals and food and beverage sales generated by the Hampton Inn.

However, the project’s maximum total for eligible costs is $2,685,000. But the total amount of these costs are to be recovered by Regency Park Investors, who are dependent upon the final receipts and total amount of business district tax collected.

Special Permit for Food Truck

Some confusion regarding how often a food truck would be present on the Mirage Wine & Spirits parking lot at 2020 U.S. 50 resulted in an amendment for a special event permit. The council agreed to two days a week for Lillie’s and Dedo’s Food Truck. The truck will be there from 10 a.m. for set up to 10 p.m. for clean-up.

The food truck has applied for their mobile food vendor license with the city clerk’s office.

All food trucks are required to get special event coupons from the Illinois Department of Revenue so the appropriate sales tax collected and remitted to the state is coded to O’Fallon as well as insuring they are remitting the 1% food and beverage tax to the city.