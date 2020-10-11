O’Fallon offers alternative for retail energy supplier to city residents

Providing an alternative for retail electric service is something the O’Fallon City Council has done since 2013, and a letter from Homefield Energy in Collinsville has been mailed out to O’Fallon customers detailing the program and the new rate.

That’s the word from Mayor Herb Roach, who explained it during the council meeting Oct. 5.

The city selected Homefield Energy as the low bidder after a competitive bid with three of the country’s leading alternative retail electric suppliers for the local electricity aggregation program.

Homefield Energy will deliver electricity at stable fixed rates for 24 months beginning Dec. 1. The new rate will be 0.0439. Ameren’s non-summer rate (Oct. 1-May 31) will be 0.04546 and is higher than the new electrical aggregation price.

Should a resident not want to participate in the program, they will need to return the yellow card, and they will not be enrolled. If they do not return the card, the resident will automatically be enrolled.

The mayor said in the community’s aggregation program, residents are not required to sign a contract and will not be contacted by a salesperson. If people are approached by an electric marketer, that it is not part of O’Fallon’s electrical aggregation program.

Customers that choose to opt out of the aggregation program are subject to a contract lock period and the utility will not allow people to re-join the O’Fallon Municipal Aggregation Program for 12-months.

More than 100 communities in Central and Southern Illinois recently participated in a series of bids from the country’s leading competitive suppliers in June. The consortium-style buying group aggregates their residential and small business electricity loads in order to achieve volume purchasing leverage.

The result is the lowest aggregated electric rate in six years. Market-based rates have dropped nearly 40 percent since the market peaked in 2018 and locking in prices with a competitive supplier guarantees rate stability for a period beyond the utility’s comparable prices.

If residents are new residential electric customers or uncertain if they are enrolled in O’Fallon’s aggregation program, they can contact Homefield Energy at 866-694-1262.

For more information about the electrical aggregation program, contact Sandy Evans, O’Fallon Director of Finance, at 618-624-4500, ext. 8723 or at sevans@ofallon.org. During the 22-minute meeting, the council unanimously advanced an ordinance proposing a planned use for No Leash Needed.

Applicant Shannon Netherton of Beta Equity Investments is seeking an amendment to the Planned Community Business zoning district to allow for the construction of a new 1-story retail building. No Leash Needed will be a pet boarding and daycare facility, with an outdoor run area, at 1130 Merchant’s Way.

The 1.03-acre site is currently an undeveloped commercial site located within the Shops at Richland Creek development. Central Park Drive is to the north and Frank Scott Parkway is to the south of the development. The applicant proposes a new 9,820 square foot commercial building with 48 rooms and a 5,390 square foot indoor play area and 2,550 square foot outdoor play area.

The staff has recommended a 6-foot vinyl fence for the dedicated outdoor run and play areas. An accessible route will be required to the public sidewalk along Merchants Way. The ordinance will be up for final adoption at the next council meeting Monday, Oct. 19.

COVID-19 Testing Site

In other action, the council approved a special use permit for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, already set up at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital since mid-September, to remain in place for up to six more months.

To expedite the site’s opening, the mayor had signed an executive order that allowed it for 60 days.

The council extended the drive-thru testing site through April 2021, as requested by the HSHS Medical Group. A building permit had previously been issued for a temporary trailer on site for a test processing and storage of materials and patient records. There can be either one or two tents to provide shelter for staff and patients.

The testing site at 1512 North Green Mount Road will be operated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only. Results are currently obtained in two days. Depending on testing demand, additional days may be added to the O’Fallon location.

All activities will be on the southwest end of the parking lot. Assistant Community Development Director Justin Randall said entrance will be through Cambridge Boulevard and exit will be on to North Green Mount Road. Standard signage had been requested to direct people where to go, and the council approved placing signs at both the north and south portion along the road and directional signs on the parking lot.

Building Codes Update

The council approved amendments updating the city’s building codes with revisions in the International Code Council and local codes for fire, property maintenance and others. These are minimum regulations governing the design, construction, alteration, enlargement, repair, demolition, removal, maintenance and use of all buildings and structures.

The city currently regulates building construction, as well as residential and commercial occupancy programs, using the 2012 International Codes, along with various adopted amendments.

However, the code adoption will not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2021, to allow builders and developers enough time to finalize current projects and prepare for future submittals under the new codes. This is a periodic update the city historically has adopted every six years. The ICC develops new codes every three years.

Surplus Property

The council amended the ordinance code regarding donating surplus property to another municipality. Now, a department head, with approval of the city administrator, can donate the surplus property valued below $750 “as is,” for sale or disposition, but anything over that amount would go to the council for approval.

State Appointments

Roach said he was “happy and pleased” the Illinois Municipal League recently elected him to serve as a vice president on its board of directors. The statewide organization represents 1,298 communities.

“I hope I can represent the city and the council well,” he said.

Roach was also recently nominated to serve as a trustee on the newly created Consolidated Firemen’s Pension Fund. This fund will cover all firefighters in Illinois outside of Chicago and has $6.4 billion in assets to manage.

Mayor’s hours, meeting info

The mayor announced he will have evening office hours from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The aldermen continue to attend the meetings either in the council chambers or at home through Zoom webinar. As of Aug. 1, in-person attendance was allowed and limited for all council and committee meetings. To attend, one must sign up in advance at O’Fallon City Hall. The amount limited will vary for each meeting, and sign-up sheet will be on a first come, first served basis.

Virtual attendance and public comments are also allowed. Registration for the Zoom webinar must be done in advance.