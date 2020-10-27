Accolades pour in for heroic, life-saving O’Fallon Girl Scout

At 9 years old, Gretel Ulmer of O’Fallon is the youngest Girl Scout in Illinois to receive the national Girl Scout Medal of Honor, a rare award given for acts of heroism.

Her quick-thinking and presence of mind helped save her neighbor’s life a year ago, and now the accolades are pouring in for the third-grade student.

“We are very blessed, humbled and honored,” said her mother, Pamela Ulmer.

An official ceremony took place Oct. 22 in the family’s front yard, attended by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach and Loretta Graham, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Each had something to give Gretel.

Tim McClain, a supervisor of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, was on hand representing the First Responders who answered the 9-1-1 call to help Henry Gaddis, the neighbor who had fallen beside his vehicle. Gretel had been going door-to-door in her neighborhood selling nuts and candy as part of a Brownie sales drive, when she spotted him.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gaddis, who is in his 80s, was taken to the hospital where he was later released that evening.

Gretel had previously described the incident: “At first, I thought he was working on his car. Then I went up to him and asked, ‘Are you OK?’ He didn’t answer. I knew immediately something was wrong.”

She called out to her mother and enlisted a friend nearby, Juliann Neeley, to help. Greta also rang the doorbell to alert his wife, Genola Gaddis.

Pamela Ulmer read a statement from Mr. and Mrs. Gaddis, expressing their gratitude.

Wearing masks, family, friends, neighbors and fellow Girl Scouts stood socially distanced on the sidewalk and street to join in the low-key celebration.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“It’s the new normal,” Graham said. “The children — they have adjusted in a positive way. They are just making it normal.”

In addition to presenting Gretel with her medal, Graham gave her a badge stating, “Take the Lead.”

“Gretel has the courage, confidence and character to make this world of ours a better place. This is very rare. The Girl Scouts of America are showing what you can accomplish to change the world,” Graham said.

“She was one of 9,000 Girl Scouts in Southern Illinois helping with fundraising activities when all of a sudden, everything changed. That was a defining moment. She changed into a Life Saver. She immediately went into action,” Graham said.

Roach presented Gretel with a proclamation declaring Oct. 22 as Gretel Ulmer Day in O’Fallon.

“Because of your unselfish acts of bravery, Mr. Gaddis is alive today,” he said.

Bost lauds Gretel

Bost stated Gretel’s name was entered into the Congressional Record for her quick-thinking, poise and heroic actions. She exemplified the best of Southern Illinois, he said.

“When we see a neighbor in need, we get to work,” he said.

Gretel also commented on her award.

“I thank God for putting me there at the right time to help at the right moment,” she said.

Gretel had earned a Safety Badge and a First Aid Badge in Brownies, and she was taught how to call 9-1-1 during those lessons.

The Girl Scouts’ highest honor has been given out since 1913 for deeds that help save lives. Scouts are trained in health and safety, as well as to have presence of mind and be of service to others. For the award, the acts of heroism should be beyond the degree of maturity and training expected for their age.

The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Council, which represents 40 counties, voted to submit Gretel nationally for the award, which was a six-month process.

More about Gretel, her parents and GSOFSI

Gretel has been in Girl Scouts for five years and is currently in Troop 619. She hopes to become either a teacher or a veterinarian.

Her parents, Ty and Pamela Ulmer, have lived in O’Fallon for more than 20 years. Her father, retired from the U.S. Air Force, is an Eagle Scout, and her mother was involved in scouting while growing up in O’Fallon.

For more information about Girl Scouts, call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.