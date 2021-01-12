Get your guide to the April 6 municipal elections in O’Fallon, Shiloh

In contrast with hotly contested seats in the 2017 and 2019 municipal elections, O’Fallon will have only two contested races April 6.

In Shiloh, the village will have a contested mayor race between Jim Vernier II, who has served five terms, and Bob Weilmuenster, who has been a trustee for two terms.

In the O’Fallon Township, only the clerk has a challenger, with incumbent David Witter facing Matthew Gilreath, an O’Fallon alderman not seeking re-election.

The city of O’Fallon

In O’Fallon, incumbent Mayor Herb Roach, City Clerk Jerry Mouser and Treasurer David Hursey will not be challenged.

Roach is seeking his second term, as is Mouser, and Hursey has served for four terms. Incumbent aldermen Ross Rosenberg in Ward 1, Christopher Monroe in Ward 5 and Dan Witt in Ward 7, who are all seeking second terms, are not challenged either.

Monroe, who was appointed in January 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Andrew Lopinot, who had been elected St. Clair County Treasurer in November 2018, had run unopposed in the April 2019 election.

In Wards 4 and 6, newcomers Stephanie Smallheer and Jim Campbell do not face any opposition. Smallheer’s husband, Matt, previously served as Ward 4 alderman before being elected to the St. Clair County Board in 2019.

O’Fallon council races

There are only two council races — in Ward 2, with alderman Jerry Albrecht challenged by Todd Hackney, and in Ward 3, with Roy Carney and Mark Richardson facing each other. Albrecht was elected as alderman for Ward 2 in 2013. Previously, he served as alderman for Ward 7 from 1999 to 2013.

Three aldermen have chosen not to run again — Matthew Gilreath in Ward 3, who was appointed in 2016; Mark Morton in Ward 4, elected in 2017; and Ray Holden in Ward 6, who was elected in 2013. Gilreath is running for O’Fallon Township clerk while Morton said he wants to spend more time with his family, as he has three children under age 4.

“It was an extremely difficult decision as I’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving the residents of Ward 4 and do not feel I’ve accomplished all that I would have liked. However, there are times in life when you realize you’re spreading yourself too thin to no one’s benefit. My wife and I have three little ones, all under 4, and family is of the utmost importance to me,” Morton said.

“So, I’ve decided to take a step back and make sure I’m present for them during the crucial early childhood years. Additionally, I did not feel it would be fair to ask residents of Ward 4 for their vote and confidence if I could not devote my full attention to serving their needs over the next few years,” he said.

“My love for this great community remains and I’ll continue to be involved and give back in some form or fashion yet to be determined,” Morton said.

Petition, election information

For city positions, 24 petitions were taken out but only 12 were filed by the deadline of Dec. 21 and there were no challenges by Dec. 29.

The last day for ballot certification is Jan. 28, which is also the last day to withdraw candidacy.

The last day to file as a write-in candidate is Feb. 4.

Candidates are welcome to attend a virtual Candidates Information Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The Village of Shiloh

In Shiloh, the mayor and six trustees are elected at-large, with three trustees elected every two years.

Only one incumbent trustee is seeking re-election, Colleen Powers, while six candidates have filed to run for trustee: Jason Holzum, Gregory Peterson, Ray Kelly, Jay Vernier and Matthew Wilke.

Current trustee Tina Wrzek has chosen not to run again.

As noted, Vernier, who is seeking his sixth term as mayor, will face trustee Weilmuenster, who has been elected for two terms as a trustee. Vernier served for 16 years as a trustee before running for mayor.

O’Fallon Township

Incumbent O’Fallon Township Supervisor Gary Ahle and township trustees Gary Hursey, Robert Kueker, Frank Morski and Douglas Scott are seeking re-election unopposed.

O’Fallon Township Clerk David Witter faces challenger Gilreath in the April 6 election.