O’Fallon woman fuels ‘blessing’ for Central 104 District students with Blessing Boxes

Even in the toughest of times, when she asked for help, Alicia Steele found out how truly kind and giving her neighbors were.

Because of the neighborhood response, Blessing Boxes filled with non-perishable food items, toiletries, hygiene products and other items have been placed at Central Elementary School and Joseph Arthur Middle School.

Steele, an O’Fallon resident who has lived in the Bristol Hill Estates subdivision for three years, hatched a plan to provide Blessing Boxes at the two local schools in the Central 104 District out of concern for students living below the poverty level. A mother of two, she has a child at each school.

Steele said she was spurred into action by the statistics she learned. One day, she happened to be reading the Illinois State Board of Education’s annual Report Card and found out 58 percent of the Central student body was considered low income.

“It was a crazy amount. I was just shocked,” Steele said.

And then the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the area hard, forcing businesses to be shut down and people out of work.

“To see so many people get on board and be excited, it was pretty awesome,” she said.

Steele said she knew what it was like to be hungry without options.

“For me, it’s personal. I was food insecure in my childhood. I had friends who helped me get lunch,” she said. “It’s important to me that kids get the fuel they need from having breakfast and lunch.”

Steele contacted Superintendent Dawn Elser, who gave permission to place a Blessing Box on each school’s property.

Steele then reached out to others on the Bristol Hill Homeowners Association Facebook page, which is a closed group. Steele said about 40 people are in the group. The response was overwhelming.

“We have a good group of neighbors. Everyone was in,” she said.

She created a Wish List on Amazon for “Central Blessing Boxes”: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3L6BLOVYF6R1V?ref_=wl_fv_le.

Soon her home filled up with boxes of food and supplies. Socks, toothbrushes, snacks, milk cartons and more piled high in one corner.

Neighbor Mike Mueller built the boxes.

“It is such a kind gesture and truly a ‘blessing’ from the families in the Bristol Hill neighborhood to build these boxes and keep them stocked with food and non-perishable items. Central #104 has always been a family-oriented district. This is another example of how families step up to help those in need in our district,” Elser said.

People can still donate items

Steele said items are for anyone who needs them, and the boxes will be replenished with items on an ongoing basis.

“I do plan to keep it in stock this summer. Since it is outside, we have to have nonperishable items that won’t spoil,” she said. “It’s like a Little School food pantry, like the Little Library boxes with free books to read.”

The Amazon Wish List is still available and people can send in donations.

A flyer is posted on the inside of the box with an email people can contact if they need help.

“It’s outside, so it can be anonymous. We want anybody to feel welcome,” Steele said.

More about Alicia Steele

Steele, originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, has moved around the country because of her husband’s Air Force career. This is the second time they have lived in O’Fallon.

She has been proactive in the community with such projects as Moving with the Military and Tiny Homes.

She established a popular sewing blog years ago, “Sew What Alicia.” She is the author of the paperback, “Eco-Chic Bags: Simple Sewing Projects to Make Tote Bags, Purses, Gift Bags, and More.”

“We love the Central schools. People are nice, it’s smaller. It’s really great,” Steele said.