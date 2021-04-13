O’Fallon to seat 4 incumbents, 3 newcomers on city council at May meeting

With only two contested aldermanic races, the O’Fallon City Council will seat three newcomers and four incumbents at the May 3 meeting.

New faces include Roy Carney in Ward 3, who defeated Mark Richardson Jr. 193 to 104; Stephanie Smallheer unopposed in Ward 4, 255 votes; and Jim Campbell, unopposed n Ward 6, 148 votes.

The municipal election turnout April 6 was 8%, with 1,882 registered voters casting ballots out of 24,521 voters on record in O’Fallon. That differed from the hotly contested races in 2017 and 2019.

Mayor Herb Roach was unopposed for a second term, as was City Clerk Jerry Mouser, while Treasurer Robert Hursey was re-elected to his fifth term. Roach received 1,603 votes; Mouser, 1,513; and Hursey, 1,542.

Incumbent aldermen Ross Rosenberg in Ward 1, Christopher Monroe in Ward 5 and Dan Witt in Ward 7 — all re-elected for second terms — were not challenged. Rosenberg received 186 votes; Monroe, 104; and Witt, 249.

Alderman Jerry Albrecht won re-election in a vote over newcomer Todd Hackney, 237-141.

Carney said he hoped to see more people involved in the city as a whole. He has been attending council and committee meetings for the past six months to see what the issues are. His priorities include seeking continued growth for the city.

“I want to maintain the safety standards we have now. And see manufacturing growth, with good tax revenue. And support small businesses. We need the small business growth to bring our city together, get that hometown feeling — so that everyone wants to belong and have a ‘my town’ attitude,” Carney said.

Smallheer’s husband, Matt, previously served as Ward 4 alderman before being elected to the St. Clair County Board in 2019. They own Tye-Dyed Iguana.

Campbell released a statement on his Facebook page: “Thank you to my neighbors in Ward 6 for your votes and trust in me to represent you. I am honored to be your voice and to have this opportunity to serve.”

Rosenberg said he is most proud of being actively engaged with the residents of not only Ward 1 but the city in general.

“I spend a lot of time out walking, or riding my motorcycle through the neighborhoods, talking to residents,” he said.

Rosenberg said his goals for the next four years were much the same as when he started.

“I do have a few specific areas of concern, such as traffic-related issues, specifically in residential areas and some residential storm water drainage/damage issues that I would like to see addressed,” he said.

Three aldermen chose not to run again — Matthew Gilreath in Ward 3, who was appointed in 2016; Mark Morton in Ward 4, elected in 2017; and Ray Holden in Ward 6, who was elected in 2013.

Gilreath ran for O’Fallon Township clerk and won over incumbent David Witter in a 869-794 victory.

Morton’s decision not to run

Morton said he wanted to spend more time with his family, as he has three children under age 4.

“It was an extremely difficult decision as I’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving the residents of Ward 4 and do not feel I’ve accomplished all that I would have liked. However, there are times in life when you realize you’re spreading yourself too thin to no one’s benefit. My wife and I have three little ones, all under 4, and family is of the utmost importance to me,” Morton said.

“So, I’ve decided to take a step back and make sure I’m present for them during the crucial early childhood years. Additionally, I did not feel it would be fair to ask residents of Ward 4 for their vote and confidence if I could not devote my full attention to serving their needs over the next few years,” he said.

“My love for this great community remains, and I’ll continue to be involved and give back in some form or fashion yet to be determined,” Morton said.

More about 2021 election

For city positions, 24 petitions were taken out but only 12 were filed by the deadline of Dec. 21.

Officials will be sworn in before the May 3 O’Fallon City Council meeting. Mayor Roach will make committee appointments.

For more information about election results, visit: https://www.bnd.com/news/politics-government/election/article250390966.html