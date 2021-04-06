Elections

Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in St. Clair County

April 2021 election results

Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County.

Follow live unofficial results for the April 6 election in cities and villages in St. Clair County.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will updated as numbers come in.

Jump to contested races in your city:

Caseyville

Caseyville Clerk

Lola Cline

Cynthia Miller

Caseyville Mayor

Montica Casey-Watt

G.W. Scott Sr.

Caseyville Trustee (3 seats)

Walter “Wally” Abernathy

Anthony Alvarez

Dan Cary

Chris Huckins

Kent Luebbers

Randall McCallister

Matt Modrovsky

Dupo

Dupo Mayor

Chris Ragsdale

Jerald Wilson

Dupo Trustee (3 seats)

Ronnie Dell

Jerry Goodrich Jr.

Dawn Keys

Allan Moallankamp

James Smith

Tammy Taylor

East St. Louis

East St. Louis Council (2 seats)

Ryan Cason

Roy A. Mickens

Jo Anne Parks

Fairmont City

Fairmont City Clerk

Manuela Carranza

Kilian Weir

Fairmont City Mayor

Rene Munoz

Michael Suarez

Fairmont City Trustee (3 seats)

Charles Arriola

Gina Buffa

Michael Fiudo

Michael Krypciak

Mark Mitchell

David Suarez

Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights City Council - Ward 2

Joshua McClain

Brenda Acoff Odneal

Ryan R. Vickers

Lebanon

Lebanon City Council - Ward 2

Camron Price

Linda K. Washington

Lebanon Clerk

Luanne Holper

Teddy Edgar Sells Jr.

Lebanon Mayor

Anthony Buhl

George Fero

Nicholas Glass

Cheri Wright

Lenzburg

Lenzburg Trustee (3 seats)

Christine Dasch

James Dasch

Christopher Lee Laythun Sr.

Jodie Politsch

Brittany Schofield

Madison

Madison City Council - Ward 1

Vera Browley

Dreeta Jenkins

Madison City Council - Ward 2

Cassandra Miller

Jim Riskovsky

Madison City Council - Ward 3

Ralph Miller

Michael Vrabec

Madison City Council - Ward 4

Cynthia Dixon

Donald Turner

Madison Mayor

John Hamm III

James Gardner Jr.

Demetrus “Bird” Williams

Marissa

Marissa Trustee (3 seats)

Dustin Bingel

Jeremy Embrich

Zachary Kurtz

Janet Wiley

Mascoutah

Mascoutah City Council (2 seats)

James Edwin Booth

Robin Booth

Doug Elbe

Henry Glander

James Saffel

Nicholas Seibert

Mascoutah Mayor

Michael Baker

Pat McMahan

New Athens

New Athens Mayor

Joe Behnken

Richard Klein

New Athens Trustee (3 seats)

Arlene Geppert

Steven Newbold

Deborah Politsch

Richard Stoops

O’Fallon

O’Fallon City Council - Ward 2

Jerry Albrecht

Todd Hackney

O’Fallon City Council - Ward 3

Roy Carney

Mark Richardson

Shiloh

Shiloh Mayor

Jim Vernier II

Bob Weilmuenster

Shiloh Trustee (3 seats)

Shawn Boyer

Jason L. Holzum

Ray Kelly

Gregory Peterson

Colleen Powers

Jay Vernier

Matthew Wilke

Smithton

Smithton Trustee (3 seats)

Jason Becherer

James Elbe

Timothy Michael Hopkins

Timothy McFadden

Leo Simburger

Swansea

Swansea Trustee (3 seats)

Matthew Lanter

Cary Lewis V

Richard “Rocky” McDonald

Jordan Pettibone

Washington Park

Washington Park Mayor

Leonard Moore

Rickie Thomas

Washington Park Trustee (3 seats)

Geneva Dotson

Juliette Gosa

Kenyahta Moore

Carlene Tucker

Ferris Williams

