Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in St. Clair County
Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County.
Follow live unofficial results for the April 6 election in cities and villages in St. Clair County.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will updated as numbers come in.
Caseyville
Caseyville Clerk
Lola Cline
Cynthia Miller
Caseyville Mayor
Montica Casey-Watt
G.W. Scott Sr.
Caseyville Trustee (3 seats)
Walter “Wally” Abernathy
Anthony Alvarez
Dan Cary
Chris Huckins
Kent Luebbers
Randall McCallister
Matt Modrovsky
Dupo
Dupo Mayor
Chris Ragsdale
Jerald Wilson
Dupo Trustee (3 seats)
Ronnie Dell
Jerry Goodrich Jr.
Dawn Keys
Allan Moallankamp
James Smith
Tammy Taylor
East St. Louis
East St. Louis Council (2 seats)
Ryan Cason
Roy A. Mickens
Jo Anne Parks
Fairmont City
Fairmont City Clerk
Manuela Carranza
Kilian Weir
Fairmont City Mayor
Rene Munoz
Michael Suarez
Fairmont City Trustee (3 seats)
Charles Arriola
Gina Buffa
Michael Fiudo
Michael Krypciak
Mark Mitchell
David Suarez
Fairview Heights
Fairview Heights City Council - Ward 2
Joshua McClain
Brenda Acoff Odneal
Ryan R. Vickers
Lebanon
Lebanon City Council - Ward 2
Camron Price
Linda K. Washington
Lebanon Clerk
Luanne Holper
Teddy Edgar Sells Jr.
Lebanon Mayor
Anthony Buhl
George Fero
Nicholas Glass
Cheri Wright
Lenzburg
Lenzburg Trustee (3 seats)
Christine Dasch
James Dasch
Christopher Lee Laythun Sr.
Jodie Politsch
Brittany Schofield
Madison
Madison City Council - Ward 1
Vera Browley
Dreeta Jenkins
Madison City Council - Ward 2
Cassandra Miller
Jim Riskovsky
Madison City Council - Ward 3
Ralph Miller
Michael Vrabec
Madison City Council - Ward 4
Cynthia Dixon
Donald Turner
Madison Mayor
John Hamm III
James Gardner Jr.
Demetrus “Bird” Williams
Marissa
Marissa Trustee (3 seats)
Dustin Bingel
Jeremy Embrich
Zachary Kurtz
Janet Wiley
Mascoutah
Mascoutah City Council (2 seats)
James Edwin Booth
Robin Booth
Doug Elbe
Henry Glander
James Saffel
Nicholas Seibert
Mascoutah Mayor
Michael Baker
Pat McMahan
New Athens
New Athens Mayor
Joe Behnken
Richard Klein
New Athens Trustee (3 seats)
Arlene Geppert
Steven Newbold
Deborah Politsch
Richard Stoops
O’Fallon
O’Fallon City Council - Ward 2
Jerry Albrecht
Todd Hackney
O’Fallon City Council - Ward 3
Roy Carney
Mark Richardson
Shiloh
Shiloh Mayor
Jim Vernier II
Bob Weilmuenster
Shiloh Trustee (3 seats)
Shawn Boyer
Jason L. Holzum
Ray Kelly
Gregory Peterson
Colleen Powers
Jay Vernier
Matthew Wilke
Smithton
Smithton Trustee (3 seats)
Jason Becherer
James Elbe
Timothy Michael Hopkins
Timothy McFadden
Leo Simburger
Swansea
Swansea Trustee (3 seats)
Matthew Lanter
Cary Lewis V
Richard “Rocky” McDonald
Jordan Pettibone
Washington Park
Washington Park Mayor
Leonard Moore
Rickie Thomas
Washington Park Trustee (3 seats)
Geneva Dotson
Juliette Gosa
Kenyahta Moore
Carlene Tucker
Ferris Williams
