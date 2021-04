Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for Madison County townships

Follow live unofficial results for the April 6 election for all townships in Madison County. All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will updated as numbers come in.

Collinsville Township

Collinsville Township Supervisor

Derrick Keith Cox

Daniel Hopkins

Collinsville Township Highway Commissioner

Kathy Trucano-Hoelscher

Write-in: Lee Gildersleeve

Collinsville Township Trustees (4 seats open)

Clint Ball

Matthew Guenther

Robert Milam

Jason Rehg

Paul Rydgig

Brad Sewell

Ashley Christine Stewart

Aaron Wright

Edwardsville Township

Edwardsville Township Supervisor

Kevin Hall

Fred Schulte

Foster Township

Foster Township Highway Commissioner

Pat Maher

Jacob Strohbeck

Marine Township

Marine Township Supervisor

Steven N. Bartlett

Steven M. Martin

Marine Township Clerk

Jamie Carril

Diana Patterson

Pamela Voegele

Marine Township Highway Commissioner

Roger Kampwerth Jr.

Andrew Steinkoenig

Marine Township Trustees (4 seats open)

Scott Gieseking

Joseph (Joe) Dietz

William (Billy) Dillow

Kenneth Patterson

Kenneth Reinacher

Nameoki Township

Nameoki Township Supervisor

Sue Beatte

John “Eric” Foster

Randall Presswood

Nameoki Township Clerk

Nicholas Cohan

Jamie Vincent

Nameoki Township Highway Commissioner

Daniel Harper

Robert Kirkover

Nameoki Township Trustees (4 seats open)

Dan Abel

Margaret “Margie” Cooke

Janine Luehmann

Jerry McKechan

Ernest Morris

Fritz Nemsky

Saline Township

Saline Township Trustees (4 seats open)

Mark Gelly

Keith Haberer

Gervase Ottensmeier

Robert Schrumpf

Gene Weis

Venice Township

Venice Township Supervisor

Mark Crochrell Sr.

Andrew Economy

Venice Township Highway Commissioner

Sean Mosby

Kenneth Stanley

Venice Township Trustees (4 seats open)

William “Beak” Becker

Dewanda Crochrel

Charles “Mike” Foley

Marie Nelson

Timothy Wellmaker

John Cortez Williams

Roshelle Williams-Gardner

Wood River Township

Wood River Township Trustees (4 seats open)

Christopher Herzog

Ryan Holland

Casey Logan

Patrick McRae

Tony Wendle