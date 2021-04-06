More from the series April 2021 election results Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County. Live updates: Check election results for school board races in southwestern Illinois

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will updated as numbers come in.

All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk’s office.

Belleville 118

THREE OPEN SEATS

Byron Goodrich

Mara Hamilton

Keith Johnson

Aaron Snively

Netra Taylor

Brooklyn 188

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Trenton Atkins

Vanae Chapman

Herbert Cotton

Patricia (Atkins) Melton

Ivory Scott

Jessie Woolfork Jr.

Collinsville 10

THREE OPEN SEATS

Jerree Bronnbauer

Rick Casey

Tim Hasamear

Gary “Kooz” Kusmierczak

Gary Peccola

Dupo 196

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Jessica Beatte

Jenny Agnew Bennett

Janet Carroll

Jaci Durbin DeClue

Virginia (Gina Aldridge) Hofer

Dena Kimbrel

Monte Miller

Suzanne Mushaney

Linda Stoll

Jodi Stumpf

East St. Louis 189

FOUR OPEN SEATS

LaKeisha Adams

Victoria Clay

Lonzo Greenwood

Antionia Ingram

Timothy Lockett Sr.

Marquietta McAfee

Danielle Moore

Willie Ray

Edwardsville 7

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Jennifer Brumback

Allison Carroll

John McDole

Lelan Olsen

Tiffany Paschall

Kristen Pfund

Jennifer Bauer Pigeon

Terri Dalla Riva

Freeburg 70

TWO OPEN SEATS

Jayson Baker

Michelle Foppe

Joel Gherardini

Ed Scheibel

Granite City 9

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Tallin Curran

Linda Knogl

Steve Roustio

Eric Stacy

Erica Venne

Lebanon 9

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Carl Thomas Berry

Rebeca Gabel

Yasanne Garrett

Pamela Leggans

Terry Midgley

Marissa 40

TWO OPEN SEATS

Chelsea DeMange

Laci Harper

James Heil

Jeremy Wiley

Mascoutah 19

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Zane Fulp

Joel Funk

Kristin Geis

John Harris III

Timothy Petersen

O’Fallon 203

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Robert Brown

Stephen Dirnbeck

James Huff

Rodney Kruse

Keith Richter

Pontiac-William Holliday 105

THREE OPEN SEATS

Tony Anderson II

James Daniels Jr.

Jeffrey Harris

Glen Holloway

Red Bud 132

FOUR OPEN SEATS

Todd Birkner

Abigail Carter

Carol Harms

Cheri Lange

Ben Schwartzkopf

Rick Stenzel

Amy Wolter

Triad 2

THREE OPEN SEATS

Denis Baker-Seal

Lori Daiber

Brittany Evans

Christopher Wasser

Valmeyer 3

THREE SEATS OPEN

Stefanie Johnson-Tyberendt

Justin Rohlfing

Kyle Andres (Write-in)

John Niebruegge (Write-in)

Wolf Branch 113

ONE TWO-YEAR SEAT OPEN

Anne Dulski

Zachary Schultz