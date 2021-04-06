Elections
Live updates: Check election results for school board races in southwestern Illinois
Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will updated as numbers come in.
All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk’s office.
Belleville 118
THREE OPEN SEATS
Byron Goodrich
Mara Hamilton
Keith Johnson
Aaron Snively
Netra Taylor
Brooklyn 188
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Trenton Atkins
Vanae Chapman
Herbert Cotton
Patricia (Atkins) Melton
Ivory Scott
Jessie Woolfork Jr.
Collinsville 10
THREE OPEN SEATS
Jerree Bronnbauer
Rick Casey
Tim Hasamear
Gary “Kooz” Kusmierczak
Gary Peccola
Dupo 196
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Jessica Beatte
Jenny Agnew Bennett
Janet Carroll
Jaci Durbin DeClue
Virginia (Gina Aldridge) Hofer
Dena Kimbrel
Monte Miller
Suzanne Mushaney
Linda Stoll
Jodi Stumpf
East St. Louis 189
FOUR OPEN SEATS
LaKeisha Adams
Victoria Clay
Lonzo Greenwood
Antionia Ingram
Timothy Lockett Sr.
Marquietta McAfee
Danielle Moore
Willie Ray
Edwardsville 7
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Jennifer Brumback
Allison Carroll
John McDole
Lelan Olsen
Tiffany Paschall
Kristen Pfund
Jennifer Bauer Pigeon
Terri Dalla Riva
Freeburg 70
TWO OPEN SEATS
Jayson Baker
Michelle Foppe
Joel Gherardini
Ed Scheibel
Granite City 9
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Tallin Curran
Linda Knogl
Steve Roustio
Eric Stacy
Erica Venne
Lebanon 9
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Carl Thomas Berry
Rebeca Gabel
Yasanne Garrett
Pamela Leggans
Terry Midgley
Marissa 40
TWO OPEN SEATS
Chelsea DeMange
Laci Harper
James Heil
Jeremy Wiley
Mascoutah 19
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Zane Fulp
Joel Funk
Kristin Geis
John Harris III
Timothy Petersen
O’Fallon 203
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Robert Brown
Stephen Dirnbeck
James Huff
Rodney Kruse
Keith Richter
Pontiac-William Holliday 105
THREE OPEN SEATS
Tony Anderson II
James Daniels Jr.
Jeffrey Harris
Glen Holloway
Red Bud 132
FOUR OPEN SEATS
Todd Birkner
Abigail Carter
Carol Harms
Cheri Lange
Ben Schwartzkopf
Rick Stenzel
Amy Wolter
Triad 2
THREE OPEN SEATS
Lori Daiber
Christopher Wasser
Valmeyer 3
THREE SEATS OPEN
Stefanie Johnson-Tyberendt
Justin Rohlfing
Kyle Andres (Write-in)
John Niebruegge (Write-in)
Wolf Branch 113
ONE TWO-YEAR SEAT OPEN
Anne Dulski
Zachary Schultz
