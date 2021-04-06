Elections
Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for townships in St. Clair County
More from the series
April 2021 election results
Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County.
Expand All
Here are 2021 election results for contested township races in St. Clair County, as reported by the St. Clair County clerk’s office. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.
Canteen Township
Canteen Township supervisor
- Norman Miller
- Debbie Moore
Canteen Township clerk
- Princess Blanchard
- Kawaii Williams
Canteen Township trustees (4 seats open)
- Cynthia Gutierrez
- Michael Kokotovich
- Vivien Miller
- Angie “Ann” Rodgers
- Sally J. Rodriguez
- Wilma Tally
- Eddie Tucker
Fayetteville Township
Fayetteville Township superintendent
- Cynthia Galle
- Richard Kurtz
Fayetteville Township highway commissioner
- Keith Buescher
- Mitchell Hummert
Freeburg Township
Freeburg Township trustees (4 seats open)
- Kenneth Bald
- Scott A. Kraus
- Phil J. Krieg
- Marianne E. Recker
- Nolan Shook
Millstadt Township
Millstadt Township supervisor
- Mary Heberer
- Travis Jones
O’Fallon Township
O’Fallon Township clerk
- Matthew Gilreath
- David M. Witter
St. Clair Township
St. Clair Township superintendent
- Dave Barnes
- Shelly Tribout-Korves
St. Clair Township highway commissioner
- Jim Hursey
- Bob Trentman
St. Clair Township trustees (4 seats open)
- Robert Buechler
- Mike Greenfield
- Michael Isenhart
- Julie Zimmerman Miller
- John Vosler
- Don Wallace
Stookey Township
Stookey Township supervisor
- Mark P. Bagby
- David H. Bone
Stookey Township clerk
- Frazier Garner
- Lester (Les) Greene
Stookey Township highway commissioner
- Scott Alan Flood
- Steven Gomric
- Brian Reed
Stookey Township trustees (4 seats open)
- Daniel Barger
- Monica Brackman
- James Lougeay
- Allen W. Scharf
- Ryan Stookey
- Steven Thouvenot
- Daniel “Dan” Weaver
Sugar Loaf Township
Sugar Loaf Township clerk
- Sean Drury
- V. Maxine Larson
Sugar Loaf Township highway commissioner
- Kurt Johnson
- Justin Roy
Sugar Loaf Township trustees (4 seats open)
- Jason Hoffmann
- Lawrence Hofstetter
- Aaron Joseph Hoock
- Blake Johnson
- John Kenner
Comments