Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in Madison County

Follow live unofficial results for the April 6. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.

Jump to contested races in your city:

Alhambra

Village Trustee

Jeffrey Hurst

Jordan Payne

Timothy W. Stille

Dean Reckmann

Jessica Take

Alton

Alton Mayor

David Goins

Brant T. Walker

Alton City Clerk

Daniel P. Herkert

Cheryl L. Ingle

Lori Bockholdt

Steven Kimbrough, Sr.

Alderman - Ward 2

Carolyn Macafee

Steve Potter

Alderman Ward 3

Raymond C. Strebel

Michael R. Drake

Robert Wayne Harris

Ayron Dewayne Womach

Alderman Ward 4

Tammy Smith

Rosetta “Rosie” Brown

Alderman Ward 5

Charles Brake

Michael Batchelor

Brian P. Bergin

Alderman Ward 7

Patricia L. Ford

Nate Keener

Bethalto

Village Trustee

Timothy C. Tweedy

Jonathan Brady Dugger

Douglas D. Roberson

Terri L. Keister

Christopher Henderson

Collinsville

Collinsville City Council

Donna Green

David Jerome

East Alton

Village Trustee

Kelli S. Fletcher

Denny Weber

Ginger L. Toolen

Edwardsville

Edwardsville Mayor

Stephanie Malench

Art Risavy

Alderman Ward 2

Jack Burns

Yolanda Crochrell

Alderman Ward 6

Jennifer Warren

Larry J. Miller

Fairmont City

Village President

Michael Suarez

Rene Munoz

Village Clerk

Killian Weir

Manuela Carranza

Village Trustee

David Suarez

Michael J. Fiudo

Charles J. Arriola

Gina M. Buffa

Michael R. Krypciak

Mark K. Mitchell

Glen Carbon

Mayor

Danny Lawrence

Bob Marcus

Village Clerk

Kathy Perry-Scaturro

Christal L. Laswell

Village Trustee

Mike Sonderegger

Walter Brian Harris

Ben Maliszewski

Godfrey

Village President

Mark Stewart

Mike McCormick

Village Clerk

Bethany A. Bohn

Kevin Botterbush, Sr.

Village Trustee

Jeffery R. Weber

Sarah Woodman

Nathan L. Schrumpf

Rick Lauschke

James J. Ward

Granite City

Granite City Mayor

James E. Bailey, Sr.

Richard Cohen

Michael Charles Parkinson

Alderman Ward 1

Gerald Williams

Terry Perrin

Alderman Ward 2

Jason M. Smith

James Stuart

Frank J. Doss, III

Hamel

Village Trustee

Adam J. Micun

Bethany Behrhorst

Shane Recer

Jerry Gorzny

Hartford

Mayor

James F. Hickerson

William Robertson

Village Trustee

Emme Flanigan

Michelle L. Prickett

Nancy Thornburgh

Highland

Highland City Council

Peggy A. Bellm

Emily Livingston

Rick J. Frey

Livingston

Village Clerk

Jennifer L. Hendricks

Lynne D. Best

Village Trustee

Ivan D. Waterman, Jr.

Jack Bruehl

Hanna Gilk-McClellan

Madison

Madison Mayor

John W. Hamm, III

James A. Gardner, Jr.

Demetrus “Bird” Williams

Marine

Village President

Mark Voigt

Kelly Tracy

Village Trustee

Terry Gergen

Darren Apken

Trent Noeltner

Maryville

Village Trustee

Ed Kostyshock

Wayne White

Julie Clark

New Douglas

Village Trustee

Matthew Mucklow

Barbara Bassett

Walter Butler

Village Trustee (For unexpired two-year term)

Terry Carroll

Jane McQuaid

Pierron

Village Trustee

Andy Danco

Andrew Jackson

Janice Rommerskirchen

Pontoon Beach

Village Trustee

Terry Kreher

Priscilla Briggs

Christine Vivod

Bret Ware

Verna Moore

Roxana

Village Trustee

James E. Groppel

Jack LaTempt

Jason John

Alex Best

Dennis “Jim” Smith

St. Jacob

Village President

Richard L. Schiefer

Raymond D. Muniz

Village Trustee

Derek A. Ashoff

Jamie Runion

Dawn Ross

South Roxana

Village President

Barbara Ann Overton

Mike Krontz

Ronald Baggett

Village Trustee

Terrah L. Bevolo

Ryan Fenstermaker

Margaret L. Manley

Troy

Alderman Ward 3

Timothy E. Flint

Charles W. Lawrenz

James D. DeCarli

Wood River

Wood River Mayor

Cheryl Goessman Maguire

Tom Stalcup

Wood River City Council

Michael A. Anderson

Mary Roberts

Jeremy Plank

Mark St. Peters

Melissa Bell-Yates

Scott Tweedy

Worden

Village Trustee

Robert Foster

Ann Loemaker

