Elections
Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in Madison County
More from the series
April 2021 election results
Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County.
Expand All
Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in St. Clair County
Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in Madison County
Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for Madison County townships
Live election updates: Monroe County IL city races
Live updates: Check election results for school board races in southwestern Illinois
Follow live unofficial results for the April 6. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will be updated as numbers come in.
Alhambra
Village Trustee
Jeffrey Hurst
Jordan Payne
Timothy W. Stille
Dean Reckmann
Jessica Take
Alton
Alton Mayor
David Goins
Brant T. Walker
Alton City Clerk
Daniel P. Herkert
Cheryl L. Ingle
Lori Bockholdt
Steven Kimbrough, Sr.
Alderman - Ward 2
Carolyn Macafee
Steve Potter
Alderman Ward 3
Raymond C. Strebel
Michael R. Drake
Robert Wayne Harris
Ayron Dewayne Womach
Alderman Ward 4
Tammy Smith
Rosetta “Rosie” Brown
Alderman Ward 5
Charles Brake
Michael Batchelor
Brian P. Bergin
Alderman Ward 7
Patricia L. Ford
Nate Keener
Bethalto
Village Trustee
Timothy C. Tweedy
Jonathan Brady Dugger
Douglas D. Roberson
Terri L. Keister
Christopher Henderson
Collinsville
Collinsville City Council
Donna Green
David Jerome
East Alton
Village Trustee
Kelli S. Fletcher
Denny Weber
Ginger L. Toolen
Edwardsville
Edwardsville Mayor
Stephanie Malench
Art Risavy
Alderman Ward 2
Jack Burns
Yolanda Crochrell
Alderman Ward 6
Jennifer Warren
Larry J. Miller
Fairmont City
Village President
Michael Suarez
Rene Munoz
Village Clerk
Killian Weir
Manuela Carranza
Village Trustee
David Suarez
Michael J. Fiudo
Charles J. Arriola
Gina M. Buffa
Michael R. Krypciak
Mark K. Mitchell
Glen Carbon
Mayor
Danny Lawrence
Bob Marcus
Village Clerk
Kathy Perry-Scaturro
Christal L. Laswell
Village Trustee
Mike Sonderegger
Walter Brian Harris
Ben Maliszewski
Godfrey
Village President
Mark Stewart
Mike McCormick
Village Clerk
Bethany A. Bohn
Kevin Botterbush, Sr.
Village Trustee
Jeffery R. Weber
Sarah Woodman
Nathan L. Schrumpf
Rick Lauschke
James J. Ward
Granite City
Granite City Mayor
James E. Bailey, Sr.
Richard Cohen
Michael Charles Parkinson
Alderman Ward 1
Gerald Williams
Terry Perrin
Alderman Ward 2
Jason M. Smith
James Stuart
Frank J. Doss, III
Hamel
Village Trustee
Adam J. Micun
Bethany Behrhorst
Shane Recer
Jerry Gorzny
Hartford
Mayor
James F. Hickerson
William Robertson
Village Trustee
Emme Flanigan
Michelle L. Prickett
Nancy Thornburgh
Highland
Highland City Council
Peggy A. Bellm
Emily Livingston
Rick J. Frey
Livingston
Village Clerk
Jennifer L. Hendricks
Lynne D. Best
Village Trustee
Ivan D. Waterman, Jr.
Jack Bruehl
Hanna Gilk-McClellan
Madison
Madison Mayor
John W. Hamm, III
James A. Gardner, Jr.
Demetrus “Bird” Williams
Marine
Village President
Mark Voigt
Kelly Tracy
Village Trustee
Terry Gergen
Darren Apken
Trent Noeltner
Maryville
Village Trustee
Ed Kostyshock
Wayne White
Julie Clark
New Douglas
Village Trustee
Matthew Mucklow
Barbara Bassett
Walter Butler
Village Trustee (For unexpired two-year term)
Terry Carroll
Jane McQuaid
Pierron
Village Trustee
Andy Danco
Andrew Jackson
Janice Rommerskirchen
Pontoon Beach
Village Trustee
Terry Kreher
Priscilla Briggs
Christine Vivod
Bret Ware
Verna Moore
Roxana
Village Trustee
James E. Groppel
Jack LaTempt
Jason John
Alex Best
Dennis “Jim” Smith
St. Jacob
Village President
Richard L. Schiefer
Raymond D. Muniz
Village Trustee
Derek A. Ashoff
Jamie Runion
Dawn Ross
South Roxana
Village President
Barbara Ann Overton
Mike Krontz
Ronald Baggett
Village Trustee
Terrah L. Bevolo
Ryan Fenstermaker
Margaret L. Manley
Troy
Alderman Ward 3
Timothy E. Flint
Charles W. Lawrenz
James D. DeCarli
Wood River
Wood River Mayor
Cheryl Goessman Maguire
Tom Stalcup
Wood River City Council
Michael A. Anderson
Mary Roberts
Jeremy Plank
Mark St. Peters
Melissa Bell-Yates
Scott Tweedy
Worden
Village Trustee
Robert Foster
Ann Loemaker
Comments