Elections

Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in Monroe County

More from the series

April 2021 election results

Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County.

Expand All

Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in St. Clair County

Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for cities in Madison County

Live updates: Check out Illinois election results for Madison County townships

Live election updates: Monroe County IL city races

Live updates: Check election results for school board races in southwestern Illinois

Follow live unofficial results for the April 6 election for all city and village races in Monroe County. All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and votes are being counted. This story will updated as numbers come in.

Columbia

Columbia Mayor

Bob Hill

Wesley Hoeffken

Columbia City Council Ward 1 (1 seat open)

James Agne

Douglas Garmer

Columbia City Council Ward 3 (1 seat open)

Eugene Ebersohl

Paul Khoury

Profile Image of DeAsia Paige
DeAsia Paige
DeAsia Paige joined the Belleville News-Democrat as a Report for America corps member in 2020. She’s a community reporter covering East St. Louis and surrounding areas. DeAsia previously interned with VICE and The Detroit Free Press. She graduated from The University of Kansas in 2020.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

April 2021 election results

Get results for contested races Belleville, St. Clair County, Madison County, and Monroe County.

Back to Story